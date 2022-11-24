ANGOLA — Tri-State Gymnastics hosted the Princess Invitational at Central Gym recently. The meet included 766 gymnasts from the tri-state area.
Tri-State captured team championships at Levels 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8. Tri-State’s Level 2 team was runner-up.
Along with the team success 13 Tri-State gymnasts won all-around championships. That group included Piper Mallory at Level 1, Chloe Tanner at Level 2, Tiffany Miller, Ava Pant and Jayla Slabaugh at Level 3, Emmerson Mallory and Macy Buchanan at Level 4, Alexis Conklin and Elle Armstrong at Level 6, Piper Hasselman and Maleah Tanner at Level 7, and Alayna Shamp and Madilyn Bussard at Level 8.
Individual event winners for Tri-State included Kenzie Eldridge, Miley Meston, Zoey Bassett, Kelynn Kleeberg, Arlee Covell, Natalei Patton, Hannah Hunt, Elise Baker, Aria Schrock, Cierra Hill, Brooklyn Tanner, Macy Newhard, Olivia Conklin, Brooke Miller, Bailey Lanoue, Paige Fillenwarth and Myca Miller.
Princess Classic
Tri-State Gymnastics Results
Level 1 — Alainia Conforto (Fremont) tie 8th vault 8.8, tie 3rd bars 8.9, 4th beam 9.15, tie 10th floor 8.6, 6th all-around 35.45. Haven Wetzel (Angola) 2nd vault 9.1, 10th bars 8.1, tie 2nd beam 9.25, 2nd floor 9.1, tie 3rd all-around 35.55. Piper Mallory (Sturgis) 7th vault 8.0, tie 5th bars 8.8, tie 2nd beam, 9.25, 1st floor 9.2, 1st all-around 36.15. Kenzie Eldridge (Angola) tie 4th vault 9.0, 1st bars 9.1, tie 8th beam 8.9, tie 3rd floor 9.0, 2nd all-around 36.0.
Level 2 — Ella Hensch (Angola) 8th vault 8.8, tie 3rd bars 9.0, tie 3rd beam 9.1, 7th floor 9.25, tie 4th all-around 36.15. Jaden Waddington (Angola) tie 4th vault 9.0, tie 3rd bars 9.05, 2nd beam 9.2, 2nd floor 9.35, 2nd all-around 36.6. Chloe Tanner (Fort Wayne) 1st vault 9.4, 8th bars 9.1, 8th beam 8.8, tie 3rd floor 9.4, 1st all-around 36.7.
Level 3 — Charlie Vanover (Pleasant Lake) tie 5th vault 8.6, tie 8th bars 8.2, 7th beam 8.25, tie 3rd floor 9.0, 8th all-around 34.05. Zara Wolf (Reading) 4th vault 8.9, 3rd bars 9.1, 2nd beam 9.05, tie 7th floor 8.8, 3rd all-around 35.85. Alyssa Everett (Coldwater) tie 4th vault 8.9, 7th bars 8.75, 9th beam 8.1, 10th floor 7.85, 8th all-around 33.6. Miley Meston (Angola) 2nd vault 8.9, 10th bars 8.6, 1st beam 9.2, tie 4th floor 8.95, tie 3rd all-around 35.65. Nevaeh Fraley (Angola) tie 7th vault 8.6, 10th bars 7.5, tie 7th beam 8.2, 7th floor 8.5, 10th all-around 32.8. Lynlee Werling (Angola) tie 4th vault 8.8, tie 5th bars 9.2, 8th beam 8.3, 9th floor 8.35, 9th all-around 34.55. Addi Steury (Hamilton) tie 2nd vault 8.9, tie 9th bars 8.8, tie 4th beam 8.9, 7th floor 8.8, 6th all-around 35.4. Zoey Bassett (Hamilton) 1st vault 9.3, 4th bars 9.05, 3rd beam 8.75, tie 5th floor 8.9, 2nd all-around 36.0. London Osting (Coldwater) 10th vault 8.4, 8th bars 8.5, 9th beam 8.0, 10th floor 7.85, 8th all-around 33.6. Tiffany Miller (Corunna) 1st vault 9.2, 4th bars 9.25, 1st beam 9.4, 1st floor 9.3, 1st all-around 37.15. Kelynn Kleeberg (Pleasant Lake) 1st vault 9.3, 5th bars 9.1, 6th beam 8.8, 1st floor 9.35, 3rd all-around 36.55. Ava Pant (Angola) 3rd vault 9.0, 1st bars 9.5, 1st beam 9.35, 1st floor 9.3, 1st all-around 37.15. Jayla Slabaugh (Angola) 2nd vault 9.1, 2nd bars 9.25, 1st beam 9.4, 5th floor 9.15, 1st all-around 36.9. Addelyn Karnes (Orland) 9.2, tie 5th bars 9.0, 4th beam 8.5, tie 5th floor 8.9, 4th all-around 35.6.
Level 4 — Arlee Covell (Angola) 3rd vault 9.1, 1st bars 8.9, 2nd beam 8.8, 2nd floor 8.85, 2nd all-around 35.65. Natalei Patton (Hamilton) 1st vault 9.15, 3rd bars 8.3, 2nd beam 8.75, 2nd floor 9.0, 2nd all-around 35.2. Emmerson Mallory (Sturgis) tie 3rd vault 9.0, tie 1st bars 8.6, 1st beam 9.0, 1st floor 9.2, 1st all-around 35.8. Adalynn LaRowe (Auburn) 5th vault 8.9, 4th bars 8.1, 8th beam 7.25, tie 4th floor 8.6, 5th all-around 32.85, Addison Myers (Hamilton) 6th vault 8.7, 7th bars 7.5, tie 4th beam 8.35, 7th floor 8.2, 6th all-around 32.75. Ryleigh Lingo (Hamilton) 4th tie vault 9.0, 3rd bars 8.6, 2nd beam 9.0, 4th floor 9.05, tie 3rd all-around 35.65. Macy Buchanan (Angola) tie 1st vault 9.2, 2nd bars 8.8, 1st beam 9.2, 1st floor 9.35, 1st all-around 36.55.
Level 5 — Lexi Wainwright (Angola) 8.7, 6th bars 7.4, 2nd beam 8.7, tie 6th 8.75 floor, tie 6th all-around 33.55. Kylie Phillips (Howe) 8th vault 8.6, tie 3rd bars 8.0, 6th beam 8.25, tie 2nd floor 9.15, 5th all-around 34.0. Hannah Hunt (Angola) 2nd vault 9.0, 7th bars 6.7, 1st beam 9.0, 4th floor 8.95, 6th all-around 33.65.
Level 6 — Elise Baker (Angola) 5th vault 8.9, 1st bars 8.65, 3rd beam 8.7, tie 3rd floor 8.825, 2nd all-around 35.075. Alexis Conklin (Angola) tie 5th 8.7, 1st bars 8.5, 5th beam 8.3, tie 1st floor 9.05, 1st all-around 34.55. Aria Schrock (Fremont) 4th vault 895, 5th bars 7.85, 1st beam 9.275, 2nd floor 8.9, 3rd all-around 34.975. Cierra Hill (Angola) tie 1st vault 9.1, 4th bars 7.85, 4th beam 8.6, 3rd floor 8.9, 3rd all-around 34.45. Brooklyn Tanner (Fort Wayne) 1st vault 9.1, 3rd bars 7.25, 2nd beam 9.125, tie 1st floor 9.05, 2nd all-around 34.525. Lily Armstrong (Auburn) tie 5th vault 8.7, 6th bars 6.05, 4th beam 8.55, 5th floor 8.7, 5th all-around 32.0. Elle Armstrong (Auburn) tie 3rd vault 9.05, 1st bars 8.475, tie 2nd beam 8.75, 2nd floor 9.1, 1st all-around 35.375. Macy Newhard (Angola) tie 1st vault 9.0, 4th bars 8.225, 6th beam 7.9, 6th floor 8.625, 6th all-around 33.75.
Level 7 — Olivia Conklin (Angola) 4th vault 8.95, 3rd bars 7.575, 1st beam 8.8, 5th floor 8.05, tie 3rd all-around 33.375. Piper Hasselman (Angola) 1st vault 9.2, 2nd bars 8.425, 3rd beam7.825, 1st floor 8.925, 1st all-around 34.375. Brooke Miller (Fremont) 4th vault 8.85, 3rd bars 7.8, 1st beam 9.05, 5th floor 8.525, 3rd all-around 34.225. Claire Senecal (Fremont) 5th vault 8.75, 4th bars 7.3, 2nd beam 7.95, 3rd floor 8.725, 4th all-around 32.725. Kaylee Neuenschwander (Fremont) 2nd vault 9.05, 1st bars 8.475, 5th beam 7.0, 2nd floor 8.8, 3rd all-around 33.325. Maleah Tanner (Fort Wayne) tie 1st 9.2, 2nd bars 8.525, 5th beam 7.25, tie 2nd floor 8.85, tie 1st all-around 33.825.
Level 8 — Sam Hutchins (Pleasant Lake) 4th vault 8.85, 4th bars 7.025, 5th beam 7.9, 3rd floor 8.875, 4th all-around 32.65. Summer Allen (Hudson) 6th vault 8.55, 7th bars 6.05, tie 2nd beam 8.1, 8th floor 8.4, 7th all-around 31.1. Alayna Shamp (Angola) 2nd vault 9.25, 1st bars 8.75, 1st beam 8.55, tie 4th floor 8.8, 1st all-around 35.35. Bailey Lanoue (Angola) 1st vault 9.15, tie 4th bars 7.0, 8th beam 7.6, tie 6th 8.925, 5th all-around 32.675. Paige Fillenwarth (Waterloo) 5th vault 8.7, 5th bars 7.0, 8th beam 7.1, 1st floor 9.05, 6th all-around 31.85. Madilyn Bussard (Angola) 2nd vault 9.1, 1st bars 7.95, 5th beam 7.9, 3rd floor 9.075, 1st all-around 34.025. Avery Boyer (Angola) 7th vault 8.45, 2nd bars 8.1, 7th beam 7.55, tie 4th floor 8.8, 3rd all-around 32.9, Myca Miller (Auburn) 1st vault 9.4, 6th bars 6.5, 6th beam 7.85, 7th floor 8.725, 5th all-around 32.475.
