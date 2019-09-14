BLUFFTON, Ohio — Trine University’s football team caught fire and giving up a touchdown to Bluffton on the opening offensive drive for the game in a 35-20 victory over the Beavers Saturday afternoon.
Zac Nobis threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Darian Greeley to complete a 10-play, 75-yard drive to start the contest for Bluffton (0-2). Then the Thunder scored four touchdowns in a little over 14 minutes.
With help from special teams and defense, Trine (2-0) scored on short fields to build a 28-10 lead midway through the second quarter. The Thunder’s longest scoring drive of the game was 43 yards, and that came after a 39-yard kickoff return from Jacob Chesney to tie the game at 7. Xaine Kirby scored from eight yards out and Lucas Garza kicked the first of his five extra points to make it 7-7 with 7 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first quarter.
Then interceptions of Nobis turned into two Trine touchdowns that came 1:37 apart late in the opening stanza.
After a Christian Warren interception, the Thunder went 20 yards in four plays to break the tie. Brandon Winters threw a 7-yard touchdown pass for Chesney.
Then East Noble graduate Damian Bowker picked off Nobis on the Beavers’ ensuing drive and returned it 70 yards for a score and a 21-7 Trine lead.
After a Bluffton field goal with just under 10 minutes left in the second quarter, Seth Boggs returned a Beaver kickoff 69 yards to the Bluffton 25-yard line. Four plays later, freshman Alex Price scored on a quarterback keeper from two yards out.
Price is from nearby Reading, Michigan, and helped the Rangers win the Division 8 Michigan state championship last year.
Trine picked off Nobis three times, all in the first half. Bowker had two of those interceptions.
Bluffton played three quarterbacks, and the Thunder had eight sacks in the non-conference contest. Simeon Washington had three sacks, and Tralin Richardson had two.
Dylan Dowling led the Trine rushing attack with 90 yards on 15 carries. He scored a touchdown from a yard out late in the third quarter.
Kirby had 67 yards on 11 carries and Winters had 55 yards on 11 rushes.
The Beavers outgained the Thunder 376-270.
Nobis, from nearby Bryan, Ohio, completed 10-of-21 passes for 162 yards for Bluffton. Greeley ran for 50 yards and caught four passes for 59 yards.
Trine will have its home opener this coming Saturday at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium against Concordia, Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
