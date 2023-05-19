TODAY
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
West Noble Sectional final, Westview vs. East Noble, 10 a.m.
Angola Sectional final, Lakewood Park vs. Angola, 11 a.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Northeast 8 Conference Tournament (Cobblestone), 9 a.m.
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament (Zollner), 1 p.m.
PREP UNIFIED TRACK & FIELD
DeKalb and East Noble at Fort Wayne North Side Sectional, 10 a.m.
Central Noble at Penn Sectional, 10 a.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Wawasee at Lakeland, 10 a.m.
Angola at Woodlan, 10 a.m.
Whitko at Prairie Heights, DH, 10 a.m.
Fremont, Fairfield and Northfield at Wabash’s Chris Rood Memorial Tournament, 10:30 a.m.
West Noble at South Bend Clay Tournament, 11 a.m.
Lakewood Park at Churubusco, DH, 11 a.m.
Central Noble at Manchester, 11 a.m.
Hamilton at Angola’s JV 4-Way Tournament, 9 a.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Churubusco at South Adams Invitational, 10 a.m.
Heritage at Eastside, 10 a.m. (single game; JV to follow with single game)
Westview at East Noble, DH, 10 a.m.
Snider at Garrett, DH, 10 a.m.
Sturgis (Mich.) at Lakeland, DH, 10 a.m.
Northrop at Lakewood Park, DH, 10 a.m.
Bishop Luers at Prairie Heights, DH, 10 a.m.
Angola at Jimtown, DH, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Division III Angola Regional championship game, Trine vs. Wartburg (Iowa), noon and, if necessary, 2:30 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP SOFTBALL
First-round sectional games
Class 2A Eastside Sectional
Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A Angola Sectional
Concordia vs. Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Angola vs. Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A NorthWood Sectional
Wawasee vs. Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble vs. West Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A DeKalb Sectional
Snider vs. DeKalb, 6 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Fort Wayne South Side at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlan at Fremont, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
DeKalb at Carroll (Autumn Ridge), 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.