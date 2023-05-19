TODAY

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

West Noble Sectional final, Westview vs. East Noble, 10 a.m.

Angola Sectional final, Lakewood Park vs. Angola, 11 a.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Northeast 8 Conference Tournament (Cobblestone), 9 a.m.

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament (Zollner), 1 p.m.

PREP UNIFIED TRACK & FIELD

DeKalb and East Noble at Fort Wayne North Side Sectional, 10 a.m.

Central Noble at Penn Sectional, 10 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Wawasee at Lakeland, 10 a.m.

Angola at Woodlan, 10 a.m.

Whitko at Prairie Heights, DH, 10 a.m.

Fremont, Fairfield and Northfield at Wabash’s Chris Rood Memorial Tournament, 10:30 a.m.

West Noble at South Bend Clay Tournament, 11 a.m.

Lakewood Park at Churubusco, DH, 11 a.m.

Central Noble at Manchester, 11 a.m.

Hamilton at Angola’s JV 4-Way Tournament, 9 a.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Churubusco at South Adams Invitational, 10 a.m.

Heritage at Eastside, 10 a.m. (single game; JV to follow with single game)

Westview at East Noble, DH, 10 a.m.

Snider at Garrett, DH, 10 a.m.

Sturgis (Mich.) at Lakeland, DH, 10 a.m.

Northrop at Lakewood Park, DH, 10 a.m.

Bishop Luers at Prairie Heights, DH, 10 a.m.

Angola at Jimtown, DH, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NCAA Division III Angola Regional championship game, Trine vs. Wartburg (Iowa), noon and, if necessary, 2:30 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP SOFTBALL

First-round sectional games

Class 2A Eastside Sectional

Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Angola Sectional

Concordia vs. Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

Angola vs. Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A NorthWood Sectional

Wawasee vs. Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble vs. West Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A DeKalb Sectional

Snider vs. DeKalb, 6 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Fort Wayne South Side at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Woodlan at Fremont, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

DeKalb at Carroll (Autumn Ridge), 4:30 p.m.

