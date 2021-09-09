KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Schools are making a little more time for professional development for teachers and staff, which means students will get an additional three days off classes.
Superintendent Teresa Gremaux said schools have enough time to not just meet but exceed the state's in-classroom instruction time and has since applied to the state for some waivers to reduce the typical 180 instructional days required to 177 instead.
Gremaux said the district is aware that there are gaps between some students brought on by the pandemic and that staff training should better help teachers and others to work with students who need an additional leg up, whether it be academically or emotionally.
"We need to look at what we can do to fill those gaps and we have petitioned the state for additional days for training, coaching, collaborating," Gremaux said.
East Noble was granted the waiver by the state and has since picked three days for staff in-service.
Those days including Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Feb. 18, which will be staff days only with no instruction happening.
"These days will be strictly for professional development. No e-learning will take place. This is a non-student attendance day," she said.
In other business Wednesday, the school board:
• Altered its 2021 meeting calendar to eliminate traveling board meetings at schools, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. All remaining meetings this year will be at the district administration office.
• Approved scrapping an 11-year-old bus that had been damaged during a recent rain storm, suffering about $12,000 of engine damage. The bus was scheduled to be replaced next year anyway and the district is likely to get more cash from scrapping it than trading it in.
• Conducted a public hearing to open the district's collective bargaining process with teachers. Gremaux said East Noble's goals this year to increase teacher pay and meet the state's minimum teacher pay standard set during the 2021 legislative session.
• Heard public comment from people who wanted to ask questions about the district's COVID-19 policy, protest mask use and speak out against critical race theory.
• Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Allen Deter, part-time custodian; Christine Francies, instructional assistnt at South Side Elementary; Kelly Rothenberger, media assistant at East Noble High School; Tanya Littlefield, food service assistant at ENHS; Heather Smith, food service assistant at South Side Elementary.
New hires: Carol Carlson-Oberkiser, temporary part-time school nurse at East Noble High School; Ciara Pulliam, non-certified sign-language interpreter; Alek Kintz, instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School; Tiffany Slone, temporary instructional assistant at Avilla Elementary School; Candy Slone and Kim McKibben, temporary instructional assistants at Rome City Elementary School; Lynnae Lamp, temporary instructional assistant at Wayne Center Elementary; Alex Zehring, temporary instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School; Andrew Hartman, instructional assistant at North Side Elementary; Candy Worthington, regular route driver; Bryan Wyatt, regular route driver; Shannon Fahlsing, transportation driver; Sharlina Downam, food service manager at South Side Elementary; Barbara Green, food service assistant at Wayne Center; Tina Lewis, food service assistant at ENHS; Angela Speak, food service assistant at ENHS; Ken Hisey, part-time maintenance; Debra Campbell and Jason Mitchell, second-shift custodians at ENHS; Aimee Martin and Morgan Schrock, team leaders at ENMS; Nick Rexroad, girls soccer coach, Brian Rexroad, assistant girls soccer coach, DeAnn Booth, sixth-grade girls basketball coach, and Zac Brown, sixth-grade boys basketball coach at ENMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.