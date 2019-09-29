Tennis stays strong
The boys tennis team earned a 5-0 win at home against Bishop Dwenger Wednesday, Sept. 25. Daniel Gilbert (No. 1 singles) and Andrew Meier (No. 2 singles) both won 6-0, 6-0. Thaddeus Dressel (No. 3 singles) won 6-1, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Bryant Zitlaw and Tim Steiner won 7-6, 6-3, while the No. 2 doubles team of Landon Sather and Will Grinsfelder won 6-0, 7-6.
The Spartan also won 5-0 against Concordia Tuesday, Sept. 24. Meier (No. 1 singles), Steiner (No. 2 singles), and Dressel (No. 3 singles) all won 6-0, 6-0. Gilbert and Zitlaw (No. 1 doubles) and Sather and Grinsfelder (No. 2 doubles) won 6-1, 6-1.
Carroll also proved no match for the Spartans Sept. 17, falling 5-0 to Homestead. Gilbert (No. 1 singles) won 6-2, 6-0. Meier (No. 2 singles) won 6-0, 6-1. Dressel (No. 3 singles) won 6-1, 6-3. Steiner and Zitlaw (No. 1 doubles) took their match 6-2, 6-2, and Sather and Grinsfelder (No. 2 doubles) won 6-4, 6-1.
Girls soccer wins against Carroll
The Lady Spartans defeated Carroll 4-1 Monday, Sept. 23. Amelia White earned all four of the Spartan’s goals, with two assists from Maddie Morris.
Volleyball falls to Angola
Homestead fought but fell to Angola in four sets Monday, Sept. 23, scoring 19-25, 25-17, 19-25, 20-25. Emily Wilcox had 2 aces. Lexi Durnell had 12 kills and 2 blocks. Kaitlyn Peters earned 20 digs. Hannah Gaither had 21 assists.
