Prep Track & Field East Noble teams defeat Wawasee in opener
SYRACUSE — East Noble’s track teams kicked off the season Tuesday with both the boys and girls winning on the road at Wawasee.
In the girls meet, the Knights won 83-44. Emma Forker won the 100 meter dash (12.96 seconds), 200 meters (26.95) and 4x100 relay (52.21) alongside teammates Jordan Danyelle, Aleigha Hudson and Hope Fleck. Lily Crow picked up victories in the 400 meters (1:03) and 4x400 relay (4:29.69) along with Lauren Munson, Rae David and Julie Crow. Munson also won in the 300 meter hurdles (52.75), while David added a victory in the 800 meters (2:37.64). In the distance events, Dakota Rodgers won in the 1600 meters (6:08) while Addison Lindsey took home a victory the 3200 meters (11:23.62). Hailey Holbrook was the lone Knight to win a field event, winning the pole vault at a height of eight feet.
In the boys meet, the Knights defeated the Warriors 92-27. Cole Ernsberger led East Noble in the 400 meters (57.45) and long jump (18 feet, 2 1/2 inches). Ryker Quake picked up wins in the 800 meters (2:17.52) and the 4x400 relay (3:51.07) with teammates Michael Deetz, Aston Fuller and Drew Sillaway. Sillaway added a first-place finish in the 1600 meters (4:43.65) while Fuller also won the 300 meter hurdles (44.95). Trey Warren won the 3200 meters in a time of 11:22.21. Nolan Rhoades won the 110 meter hurdles (16.78), high jump (16 feet) and 4x100 relay (45.56) alongside Nick Klein, Logan Hatton and Lucas Freeze. Chris Hood won the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, eight inches. In the pole vault, Aiden Sprague jumped a height of eight feet, while the 4x800 relay team of Sillaway, Warren, Tommy Brinker and Gavin Sowles ran a time of 10:15.64.
Lakewood Park sets 10 personal records at Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — The Panthers track teams began their outdoor season Tuesday in a four-team meet at Churubusco that also involved Blackhawk Christian and Northfield.
In total, Lakewood Park tallied 10 personal records across both the boys and girls teams. Top finishers for the girls were Katie Dowd placing second in the 1600 meter run and fourth in the 800 meters and Kesed Picazo placing third in both the 100 and 200 meters.
Top finishers for the boys were Conner Hodges winning the 100 and 200 meters, Anthony Mansojer finishing second in the 800 meters and third in the 1600 meters and Braeson Kruse placing fourth in the 1600.
High Schools Westview spring sports admission prices
EMMA — The following prices are for Westview Jr. Sr. High School spring sports for those wishing to attend games this season. High school event tickets will cost $5, while Junior High event tickets will cost $3.
Prep Volleyball New Prairie Heights coach named
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — At the Feb. 21 Prairie Heights Community Schools Board of Education meeting, Brittany (Whetzel) Eash was approved as the new head varsity volleyball coach for the Panthers.
Eash graduated from Prairie Heights in 2009 and was on a sectional championship and regional runner-up team her senior year, receiving KPC Media Group All-Area and All-NECC recognition. She has experience coaching at the club, middle school and high school levels.
Prep Gymnastics
Angola’s Evans makes ICGSA 1st Team All StateINDIANAPOLIS — After her second straight state championship in the uneven bars and a tenth place all-around finish, Angola senior Ashtyn Evans was named to the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association 1st Team All State for the second year in a row. She was also previously a 2nd Team All State recipient in 2019.
College Hockey Trine’s ACHA teams compete at Nationals
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — In the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division III national tournament, the No. 14 Thunder finished with a 1-2 record from March 10-12 and failed to advance past pool play. They defeated No. 3 Florida Gulf Coast 5-1, but lost to No. 6 Lawrence Tech and No. 11 Michigan by identical 4-1 scores.
In the ACHA DII national tournament, the Thunder finished third with a 0-2-1 record in Pool C from March 14-16 after losing to Dakota College-Bottineau 3-1 and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst 4-3, before tying Ohio State 3-3. The Thunder ranked higher then the Buckeyes in their pool due to winning a tiebreaker on total goals scored.
College Baseball Thunder lose to Manchester in 12 innings
NORTH MANCHESTER — Trine University’s baseball lost its second straight Wednesday and fell to 5-7 overall after a 12-inning slugfest against Manchester 11-10. The Thunder were up 9-3 after four innings before the Spartans stormed back into the game behind nine errors from Trine.
Hitting leaders for the Thunder were Matt Weis (4-for-5, two doubles, two runs batted in and a run), Brenden Warner (3-for-6, a double and a run), and Dalton Nikirk (2-for-5, two runs batted in, a run and a walk). Tyler Robinson led Trine in scoring with two runs.
Starting pitcher for the Thunder, Can Nagel, finished with seven strikeouts while giving up five runs on five hits in four innings pitched. Kade Keele picked up the loss and is 2-1 for the season.
Manchester is now 3-7 overall.
College Tennis Thunder men sweep Manchester
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s tennis team improved to 5-4 overall Wednesday after a 9-0 sweep of Manchester, the second such win over the Spartans this season.
In doubles, the team of Cole Goodman and Drew Dixon defeated Austin Arnold and Andrew Kibler at the No. 1 spot 8-4, while Aaron Streit and Ryan Smith won their match by a score of 8-3 at the No. 2 position against Manchester’s Blake Rentschler and Samuel Hollingsworth. The No. 3 spot was a forfeit victory in favor of Trine.
At singles, the Thunder went up 4-0 after a forfeit at the No. 6 spot. All Thunder singles players, Goodman (6-0, 6-0), Streit (6-1, 6-1), Jaxon Davis (6-3, 6-2), Dixon (6-1, 6-0) and Smith (6-1, 6-3) won in straight sets.
The Manchester Spartans are now 0-12.
