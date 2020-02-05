Prep Gymnastics Hornets defeat Chargers
LIGONIER — Angola, ranked eighth in the latest state coaches’ poll, defeated West Noble 100.25-73.375 Tuesday.
Hornet junior Emma Schoenherr was all-around medalist with 34.2 in the first meet she competed all-around since last season’s Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals. She debuted a new floor exercise routine and placed first in the event with 9.1.
Angola freshman Audrey Wilkinson won the vault with an 8.9 and was first in the uneven bars with 8.575. Classmate Marina Bussema won balance beam with a score of 8.75.
Nellie Herrera led the Chargers on the floor with 7.35. Jessica Silva and Elliana Villareal both scored 7.3 on the vault.
Leading junior varsity scores for the Hornets were Summer Allen on beam with 8.1, Allison Christman on the floor with 7.775 and Kaitlyn Temple on the uneven bars with 5.775.
Angola 100.25, West Noble 73.375
Vault: 1. Wilkinson (A) 8.9, 2. Schoenherr (A) 8.4, 3. Hutchins (A) 8.275, 4. K. Temple (A) 8.025, 5. E. Temple (A) 7.8, 6t. E. Villareal (WN) and J. Silva (WN) 7.3.
Uneven Bars: 1. Wilkinson (A) 8.575, 2. Schoenherr (A) 8.45, 3. Bussema (A) 7.3, 4. S. Allen (A) 7.15, 5. Diaz (WN) 5.5, 6. E. Villareal (WN) 4.
Balance Beam: 1. Bussema (A) 8.75, 2. Wilkinson (A) 8.4, 3. Schoenherr (A) 8.25, 4. Hutchins (A) 7.7, 5. Diaz (WN) 6.95, 6. T. Shoemaker (WN) 6.1.
Floor Exercise: 1. Schoenherr (A) 9.1, 2. Wilkinson (A) 8.025, 3. K. Temple (A) 7.825, 4. Hutchins (A) 7.625, 5. Herrera (WN) 7.35, 6. Diaz (WN) 7.1.
All-Around: 1. Schoenherr (A) 34.2, 2. Wilkinson (A) 33.9, 3. Diaz (WN) 26.55, 4. Herrera (WN) 19.775.
