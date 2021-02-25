St. Joe at a Glance
Population: 479
Website: stjoeindiana.org.
Government: Town board, Randy Drake, Mary Simcox, Daniel Davidhizar; Clerk-Treasurer Angela Snyder.
Police: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff David Cserep II.
Fire: Concord Township Fire Department.
Utilities: Water: Town of St. Joe, Sewage: St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District Internet: Lightning Net, Mediacom and Frontier Electric: Indiana Michigan Power Natural Gas: Northern Indiana Public Service Co.
Education: DeKalb County Eastern Community School District.
Health: Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Auburn.
Parks: Wild Cherry Park, St. Mark Memorial Park.
Attractions: St. Joe Valley Conservation Club, St. Joseph River Greenway.
Events: St. Joe Pickle Festival.
Important Numbers and Addresses
Town Hall: A: 204 Washington St. P: 337-5449.
Police: A: 215 E. 8th St., Auburn. P: 925-3365.
Fire: A: 300 Hart St. P: 337-5777.
Post Office: Hours: M-F 7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday 8-10 a.m. A: 104 3rd St. P: 337-5595.
Meetings
Town Board: First and third Mondays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall.
