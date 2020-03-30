Past 10 years of Wrestling award winners
(P = prep, C = coach)
2019
P: Clayton Fielden, Garrett
C: Sam Ocampo, Central Noble
2018
P: Levi Leffers, Central Noble
C: Chuck Fleshman, Central Noble
2017
P: Draven Rasler, West Noble
C: Brett Smith, Prairie Heights
2016
P: Riley Rasler, Prairie Heights
C: Brett Smith, Prairie Heights
2015
P: Garrett Pepple, East Noble
C: Brett Smith, Prairie Heights
2014
P: Garrett Pepple, East Noble
C: Keith Hoffar, East Noble
2013
P: Garrett Pepple, East Noble
C: Keith Hoffar, East Noble
2012
P: Hayden Lee, Garrett
C: Keith Hoffar, East Noble
2011
P: Travis Barroquillo, Prairie Heights
C: Keith Hoffar, East Noble
2010
P: Zac McCray, Garrett
C: Doug Smoker, Prairie Heights
