Past 10 years of Wrestling award winners

(P = prep, C = coach)

2019

P: Clayton Fielden, Garrett

C: Sam Ocampo, Central Noble

2018

P: Levi Leffers, Central Noble

C: Chuck Fleshman, Central Noble

2017

P: Draven Rasler, West Noble

C: Brett Smith, Prairie Heights

2016

P: Riley Rasler, Prairie Heights

C: Brett Smith, Prairie Heights

2015

P: Garrett Pepple, East Noble

C: Brett Smith, Prairie Heights

2014

P: Garrett Pepple, East Noble

C: Keith Hoffar, East Noble

2013

P: Garrett Pepple, East Noble

C: Keith Hoffar, East Noble

2012

P: Hayden Lee, Garrett

C: Keith Hoffar, East Noble

2011

P: Travis Barroquillo, Prairie Heights

C: Keith Hoffar, East Noble

2010

P: Zac McCray, Garrett

C: Doug Smoker, Prairie Heights

