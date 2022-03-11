Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores from the week of Feb. 28.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the week were Lucas Schutt for men (154 pins over average), Dawn Simmons for women (125) and Danny Gowgiel for youth (252).
MEN: Moose — Matt David 299, 711 series, Tim Wise 282, Yap Eddingfield 279, 739 series, Mike Ponko 276, DeWayne Stapleton 268, Mike Hasselman 263, 712 series. Booster — Todd Dickson 267, Matt Englehart 263, Chris Desper 259, Travis Grigsby 258, Taylor Schwartz 257, Kris Purdy 257, Skyler Plummer 257, Lucas Schutt 255, 742 series, Jason Flaugh 251, 724 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Willa Thompson 224, 515 series, Rachael Gardner 204, 534 series, Ashley Eddingfield 202, 541 series. Booster — Heather Newman 235, 658 series, Dawn Simmons 245, 683 series, Brianna Dickson 236, 695 series, Jamie Crosby 210, 549 series, Karen Baldwin 202, 563 series, Nycole Adcox 542 series, Monica Letts 525 series.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Kyle Toyias 277, 751 series. Majors — Max McGinnis 244, 653 series, Eddie Gowgiel 236, 610 series, Ethan Pfeiffer 234, Madi Flaugh 223, 588 series, 684 series, EmmaRose Gowgiel 202, 532 series, Joshua Wirges 603 series.
Correction
In Wednesday’s edition of the sports section, it was said that Ed Bentley resigned from the Westview boys basketball head coaching position after the 2020-21 season. He resigned from his teaching position after he was fired from the head coaching position. KPC Media Group regrets this error.
