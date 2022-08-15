Some 40 artists and vendors displayed and shared their works for sale at the Angola Arts Fest on Aug. 6 in downtown Angola. Above, Cassondra Chorpenning and her son Oliver exhibit their work, some of which had the feel of characters from a Tim Burton movie. At right, Janelle Slone presents her Relic Emporium Studio (on the road) at Arts Fest. Slone has a studio in the 700 block of North Wayne Street and is a regular at Arts Fest. The event is sponsored by Angola Main Street/Angola Downtown Coalition.

