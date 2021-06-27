Late-night storm produces EF1 tornado
FREMONT — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado briefly touched down, causing damage in Steuben County, especially in the Fremont area early Monday morning.
The storms that ripped through the area spawned the brief tornado just west of Interstate 69 near S.R. 127 tracking east to Country Meadows Golf Course causing extensive tree damage and destroying a barn west of Fremont, said the NWS.
The tornado then turned right, tracking through Fremont south of S.R. 127 snapping trees and damaging roofs of several structures. The tornado continued east southeast across mainly open fields, snapping trees along the way before heavily damaging another barn and destroying several outbuildings on a farm residence south of Clear Lake. The tornado continued toward the Indiana-Ohio state line before dissipating in an open field.
Estimated peak windspeed with the storm, according to the NWS, was 100 miles per hour.
Numerous residents and businesses were without power early in the day Monday, mainly in the area of the northern part of the Lake James chain toward Lake George in the Steuben County REMC service area and between Angola and Fremont for Northern Indiana Public Service Co. customers.
Storm damages trees in Hidden Diamonds Park
ALBION — Monday was supposed to be a day off for Albion Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers.
But when parks employee Stan Tipton texted him at 5:45 a.m. to report significant storm damage at Hidden Diamonds Park, that all changed.
“So much for a vacation day,” Myers said. “You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
Myers said straight-line winds from a storm which rolled through between 3-5 a.m. Monday were likely to blame for the damage.
More than 30 trees were damaged, and park personnel walked the trails to make sure there weren’t heavy limbs on the verge of falling.
Three large trees were lost, with another 20-30 large limbs which work crews from the cemetery department, street department, park department and Jack Owen Excavating worked to clear and chip.
“We filled up two dump truck loads of chipped wood,” Myers said.
Steuben woman’s death suspected as homicide
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a woman at a home in the 300 block of Lane 200E Lake James is a homicide.
Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Meeks said late Thursday afternoon that Wilma Ball, 82, Angola was stabbed with a knife.
At approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies and Steuben County EMS responded to the address after receiving a call about an unresponsive female inside the home.
Officers arriving first on the scene found Ball and observed circumstances that appeared unusual and suspicious in nature. Sheriff’s department detectives immediately were called to investigate.
A subsequent autopsy was performed at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.
At this time, the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and ongoing, police said. No other information is available pending further investigation.
Chamber gives local legislators ‘B’ grades
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers passed some solid pro-business legislation in this year’s General Assembly session, but also missed some opportunities, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce said Monday.
That’s reflected in this year’s legislative priority scores released by the chamber, which saw the northeast-corner region’s five legislators earn B-level grades.
Local lawmakers hit most of the high points for the chamber, with the five area legislators scoring in the 80th percentile.
Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, scored the highest this year with an 89% rating from the chamber, followed by Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City and Rep. Ben Smaltz, both with 86% scores.
Local senators scored a little lower, with Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, getting an 83% grade and Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, scoring an 80%.
Higher scores were hard to come by — only 14 of the 100 members of the House received scores at 90% or above — while only one of the 50 senators hit 90%.
The lowest scores this year were 46%, going to Democratic Sens. J.D. Ford and Shelli Yoder, a Shipshewana native who represents the Bloomington area.
Local student leads suit against vaccine rule
ROME CITY — A former Westview High School student and Rome City resident is the lead complainant on a lawsuit challenging Indiana University’s mandate that all students be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the 2021-22 school year or remain on advanced monitoring for the virus.
The lawsuit comes despite the student already receiving an exemption from getting the vaccine by the university.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana in Fort Wayne, represents the interests of eight students, led by Ryan Klaassen, an incoming sophomore at Indiana University.
“Plaintiff Ryan Klaassen is a resident of Noble County, Indiana, and an incoming sophomore at IU,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit, filed by Terre Haute attorney James Bopp Jr., argues that vaccines cannot be mandated because they are currently only under emergency use authorization; the mandate is “contrary to modern medical ethics;” IU’s mandate runs contrary to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, some county recommendations and other public universities; and that the mandate violates Indiana’s new law banning vaccine passports.
Fort Wayne-based U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady on Tuesday recused herself from presiding over the case. It was reassigned to a federal judge operating out of the South Bend district court.
Police identify explosion victim as local man
COLUMBIA CITY — One month after an explosion in Columbia City that killed one man, Indiana State Police have released their findings on what happened as well as an official identification of the victim.
Police identified the man who was found in the remains of the building after it burned as Zachery Sparkman, 34. The Indiana State Police release issued Tuesday says Sparkman was a resident of LaOtto, but an obituary submitted by his family to KPC Media Group in May said he was from Kendallville.
Authorities had not previously identified the victim while the Whitley County coroner continued an investigation.
Due to the severity of the fire, the coroner’s office had to send out DNA testing to the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Regional Laboratory to confirm the identity of the victim, which accounted for the delay in the identification.
The manner and cause of death have not yet been officially released.
After the month-long investigation, officials have concluded that the explosion likely was sparked by an unintentional ignition of a natural gas source.
Kruse Plaza converts to full solar power
AUBURN — With the flip of a switch at a ceremony Tuesday afternoon, Kruse Plaza south of Auburn became a solar-powered campus.
An array of 847 solar panels on the building’s roof will produce up to 320 kilowatts in full sunlight, said Eric Hesher, president of Renewable Energy Systems of Avilla, which installed the solar-energy system.
Kruse Plaza serves as headquarters for Worldwide Auctioneers, the new J. Kruse Educational Center and a wedding venue.
“This is just the beginning,” building co-owner John Kruse said about solar power at the site. The system is designed to be expanded easily.
Kruse Plaza plans to educate its visitors on how solar energy could work for them, he added.
Two boards approve Auburn solar farm
AUBURN — A proposed 55-acre solar-energy farm south of Auburn won approval from two city boards Tuesday night.
The Auburn Renewables Solar Array project now is cleared for construction along the west side of Interstate 69, bordered by C.R. 19 on the west, and south of the Scot Industries plant on C.R. 48.
Both the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals and Auburn Plan Commission unanimously approved building a solar farm in a light-industrial zoning district.
The boards required that a wooded area on the property remain untouched, that construction will be limited to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and that developers file a decommissioning plan for the end of the project’s life.
“Auburn Renewables is passionate about renewable energy,” said Rudi Eidam, agent for the Sweitzer Family Office that is listed as the applicant for the project in the 5100 block of C.R. 19. He said plans call for starting construction in July and completing the solar field in May 2022.
The project’s solar panels will produce 11.25 megawatts of alternating current, which will be sold to the city-owned Auburn Electric utility.
Unemployment rates edge higher in region
Unemployment rates in northeast Indiana ticked up slightly in May, driven primarily due to an increase in the size of the labor force outpacing new job gains.
In the six-county area including Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties, five of the six have more people employed now compared to a month ago — there’s just simply more people looking for work now than those who have found it.
All six counties in the region saw slight upticks in unemployment, all under a half percentage point in May, according to figures released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Thursday.
The number of people employed increased by 246 to 22,283. However, the estimated workforce grew at a faster rate to reach 23,052, an increase of 346. As a result, the number of unemployed DeKalb County residents increased by an even 100 to 769.
Allen County’s rate rose to 4.5% from 4.3% in April; DeKalb County increased to 3.3% from 2.8%; LaGrange County increased from 2.2% to 2.6% — although that’s still good enough for second best of Indiana’s 92 counties; Noble County ticked up to 3.8% from 3.4%; Steuben County rose to 3.1% from 2.9%; and Whitley County increased to 3.3% from 2.9%.
Indiana’s seasonally adjusted rate was down, however, to 5.8% from 6.1% in April.
All of those rates are significantly better than their May 2020 comparisons, when counties still were suffering major impacts of pandemic-related disruptions.
All six local counties had unemployment rates over 10% in May 2020.
