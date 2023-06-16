ANGOLA — The Steuben County Antique Power Association is holding its annual Tractor Drive today starting at 10 a.m.
The caravan of antique tractors is heading to Wild Winds Buffalo Farm in rural Fremont for lunch, said member Jim Courtright.
The drive takes off from Tractor Supply at the corner of North Wayne Street and Harcourt Road, Angola, heading east on Harcourt.
From there the tractors will head north on Williams Street/S.R. 827, then turn east on C.R. 200N. From there the tractors will head to C.F. 600E and head toward Fremont.
Courtright said the tractors will make a pitstop at the Angola Motor Speedway before continuing on.
People are invited to watch along the highways or join the drive if they have an antique tractor.
Lunch at Wild Winds is expected to take place around noon. Afterward, the tractors will return to Tractor Supply.
People interested in the association are welcome to attend their meetings on the fourth Saturday of the month at 7 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 N. Williams St., Angola.
