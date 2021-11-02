LAGRANGE — The upcoming LaGrange County Senior Expo is a one-stopshop for all things senior, including information about health insurance and elder law, said Cheri Perkins, the executive director of the LaGrange County Council on Aging.
The annual event, now hosted by KPC Media Group, takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Michiana Events Center, 455 E. Farver St., Shipshewana. The expo opens at 9 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m. Admissions is $3 per person.
KPC Media Group has run similar expos in Noble County in May as well as in Steuben County in October.
Though the expo expected to be a little bit smaller this year than in year’s past — some of the safety protocols established by area organizations because of the coronavirus pandemic are expected to keep those annual venders at home — Perkins said area seniors still have plenty of reasons to attend.
“They can get their vaccines, like the flu shot, because Topeka Pharmacy will be there,” she said. “The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office will be there to help seniors properly dispose of outdated medication. So there’s a lot of things going on.”
In addition, visitors will be able to find information on health insurance, assisted living facilities, legal matters, and much more.
“We’ll also have a presentation on elder law, so people will find a lot of informative things doing on at this expo,” Perkins explained.
There will be dozens of drawings and giveaways, including cash prizes.
LaGrange County Area Transit will be available to provide transportation, where possible. Seniors need only call 463-4161 to talk to a transportation specialist to see if a transportation option is available.
