Important Numbers & Addresses
City Hall: P: 347-0352 A: 234 S. Main St.
Police Dept: P: 347-0654 A: 234 S. Main St.
Fire Dept: P: 347-5010 A: 304 E. North St.
Library: Kendallville Public Library Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. M-Th, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. F, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat P: 343-2010 A: 221 S. Park Ave. W: www.kendallvillelibrary.org
Post Office: P: 347-1152 A: 695 Fair St. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. M-F, 9 a.m.-noon Sat
Kendallville at a Glance
Population: 9,927
Education: East Noble School Corporation
Government: Mayor, clerk-treasurer, city council, Board of Public Works & Safety, Board of Zoning Appeals, Park Board, Plan Commission, Redevelopment Commission, Tree Commission
Health: Parkview Noble Hospital
Utilities: Trash: Noble County Disposal and National Serv-All, Natural Gas: NIPSCO, Electricity: Indiana Michigan Power Co. Telephone: LigTel, AT&T, Mediacom Internet: Mediacom, LigTel, AT&T Cable TV: Mediacom
Fire Dept: Kendallville Fire Department
Police Dept: Kendallville Police Department
Parks: Bixler Lake Park and campground, Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex, Sunset Park
Events: Noble County Community Fair, Gnome and Troll Festival, Bluegrass Festival, Kid City, Apple Festival, Christmas Parade
Attractions: Noble County Fairgrounds, Mid-America Windmill Museum, Bixler Lake
Meetings
City Council: 7 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tuesday of each month at City Hall
Board of Public Works & Safety: 8:30 a.m., 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month at City Hall
Board of Zoning Appeals: 7 p.m., 3rd Wednesday of each month at City Hall
Park Board: 6:30 p.m., 2nd Monday of each month at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St.
Plan Commission: 7 p.m., 1st Monday of each month at City Hall
Redevelopment Commission: 8 a.m., 2nd Wednesday each month, or on demand at City Hall Annex
Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee: Noon, 4th Monday of each month at Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Office, 122 S. Main St.
