Prep Basketball Hornet boys in quarantine, two sets of games postponed
ANGOLA — Angola High School athletic director Steve Lantz announced postponements and makeup dates for two sets of Northeast Corner Conference boys basketball games on Tuesday due to having several players in COVID-19 quarantine.
The Hornets’ junior varsity and varsity games at Westview were moved from Friday to Jan. 8. Angola’s freshman, JV and varsity contests at home with Fremont were moved from Saturday to Feb. 15.
More local top nominees for IBCA award
Garrett senior center Morgan Ostrowski, Central Noble senior guard Connor Essegian and Lakeland junior guard Ben Keil were top nominees in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week awards from last week’s action.
Eastside girls defeat Edon
EDON, Ohio — Eastside outscored host Edon in the fourth quarter for a 38-34 nonconference win Monday.
The teams were tied at 29 after three quarters.
Junior Grace Kreischer led the Blazers with 21 points with two three-pointers and a 9-of-11 showing at the free throw line. Brittney Geiger had six points for Eastside.
Senior Carlie Kiess led Edon with 16 points.
Eastside won the reserve game 31-18. Sophomore Jayci Kitchen had 10 points. Classmate Haley Wies added nine and freshman Lily Kreischer scored seven.
Three local top nominees for IBCA weekly awards
Garrett senior forward Morgan Ostrowski, Central Noble senior guard Connor Essegian and Lakeland junior guard Ben Keil were top nominees in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Players of the Week awards for last week’s efforts.
College Football Trine LB Naif named coaches’ second team All-American
WACO, Texas — Trine University junior linebacker Kyle Naif was recently picked as a second team NCAA Division III All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.
Naif led the 6-4 Thunder in total tackles with 77 and in quarterback sacks with 5.5. He had 9.5 tackles for loss, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble that he returned for a touchdown. The Riverview, Michigan, native also blocked two punts on special teams.
Naif is the sixth Trine football player to be selected as an AFCA Division III All-American.
Prep Swimming DeKalb, Northrop teams split
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb’s teams split with Northrop Monday night.
The Baron girls won 91-64 over the Bruins while Northrop took the boys meet 74-66.
For the DeKalb girls, Layla Chautle won the 50 and 100 free, and Caleigh Yarian won the butterfly and breaststroke. Arabella Rogers won the 200 free, Lilly Budde won the 200 IM and Alexis Shipe took the backstroke.
The Baron team of Yarian, Chautle, Budde and Shipe won the medley relay. Rogers, Paige Langschwager, Fionna Edwards and Yarian combined for first place in the 200 freestyle relay. Chautle, Edwards, Shipe and Budde made up the winning 400 freestyle relay unit.
Trenton Meyer won the butterfly and breaststroke for the DeKalb boys, and Gabe Gillespie took the 50 freestyle.
Danial Mahoney, Gibson Dunaway, Keagen Yarian and Meyer combined for first place in the 200 freestyle relay for the Barons.
For Eastside’s girls, Chloe Buss, Laney Millay, Madison Rohm and Morgyn Williby swam the third-fastest 200 freestyle relay time. Rohm and Buss swam the first- and third-fastest times, respectively, in the butterfly. Rohm had the No. 2 time in the 500 free and Buss was second-fastest in the individual medley.
DeKalb girls 91, Northrop 64
200 Medley Relay: 1. DeKalb (Yarian, Chautle, Budde, Shipe) 2:14.77. 3. DeKalb (Perry, Niccum, Langschwager, B. Steckley) 2:55.23. Eastside — Buss, Millay, Rohm, Williby 2:44.62. 200 Freestyle: 1. Rogers (DK) 2:27.05. Eastside — Williby 2:55.91, Millay 3:48.83. 200 IM: 1. Budde (DK) 2:41.44, 3. Shipe (DK) 2:57.35. Eastside — Buss 2:48.76. 50 Freestyle: 1. Chautle (DK) 29.08, 2. Edwards (DK) 31.52, 5. B. Steckley (DK) 35.95, 7. Perry (DK) 38.18.
100 Butterfly: 1. Yarian (DK) 1:20.59. Eastside — Rohm 1:20.5, Buss 1:25.52. 100 Freestyle: 1. Chautle (DK) 1:07.06, 7. Langschwager (DK) 1:30.21, 8. Perry (DK) 1:32.46. 500 Freestyle: 1. McEachern (Nrp) 6:36.62, 2. Edwards (DK) 7:31.3. Eastside — Rohm 6:51.82.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Rogers, Langschwager, Edwards, Yarian) 2:05.98. Eastside — Buss, Millay, Rohm, Williby 2:18.87. 100 Backstroke: 1. Shipe (DK) 1:18.33, 3. Budde (DK) 1:19.9, 6. B. Steckley (DK) 1:44.38. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Yarian (DK) 1:26.02, 2. Rogers (DK) 1:29.19, 5. Niccum (DK) 2:07.36. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Chautle, Edwards, Shipe, Budde) 4:31.55, 3. DeKalb (Langschwager, Niccum, Perry. B. Steckley) 5:46.45.
Northrop 74, DeKalb boys 66
200 Medley Relay: 1. Northrop (Hunt, Baird, Purnell, Schill) 2:06.98, 2. DeKalb (Richardson, Meyer, Gillespie, Dunaway) 2:07.25. 200 Freestyle: 1. Hunt (Nrp) 2:08.1, 2. Yarian (DK) 2:31.92, 3. Mahoney (DK) 2:38.34. 200 IM: 1. Baird (Nrp) 2:42.94. 50 Freestyle: 1. Gillespie (DK) 27.85, 3. Dunaway (DK) 31.05, 6. Nagel (DK) 33.32, 8. Stucky (DK) 47.35.
100 Butterfly: 1. Meyer (DK) 1:09.25. 100 Freestyle: 1. Purnell (Nrp) 55.88, 2. Richardson (DK) 1:04.94, 3. Yarian (DK) 1:05.96, 5. Dunaway (DK) 1:25.7, 7. Stucky (DK) 1:57.56. 500 Freestyle: 1. Hunt (Nrp) 6:10.47, 2. Gillespie (DK) 6:18.47.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Mahoney, Dunaway, Yarian, Meyer) 1:59.53. 100 Backstroke: 1. Purnell (Nrp) 1:03.13, 2. Richardson (DK) 1:13.69, 3. Mahoney (DK) 1:25.64. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Meyer (DK) 1:21.41, 3. Nagel (DK) 1:41.22. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Northrop (Purnell, Schill, Baird, Hunt) 4:11.97, 2. DeKalb (Mahoney, Yarian, Richardson, Gillespie) 4:19.42.
College Track & Field Three Thunder athlete receives MIAA weekly awards
FREELAND, Mich. — Three Trine University track and field athletes were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Athletes of the Week for last week’s efforts.
On the women’s side, senior Evie (Bultemeyer) Miller was picked the MIAA Track Athlete of the Week and sophomore Haley Livingston received the field athlete award.
Miller shattered her own program record in the 3,000-meter run at Indiana Tech’s Strive for Greatness indoor meet Friday in Fort Wayne. She finished in 9 minutes, 43.13 seconds and was 23 seconds ahead of the second-place runner. Miller’s previous record was 10:00.81.
Livingston set a new school record on the triple jump on sixth and final attempt at Indiana Tech. She jumped 36 feet, 10.25 inches and placed fifth. The previous Trine record was 34-5 by Abigail Kuhlman.
Junior Jake Gladieux was named the MIAA Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.
Gladieux broke his own school record in the 60 hurdles at 8.24 seconds and finished fourth. That took two hundredths off his previous personal best.
Gladieux was also sixth in the 400 in 50.35 seconds as the Thunder’s top finisher in that event. He was also a part of Trine’s 4-by-400 relay that finished third in 3:32.26.
College Hockey Trine’s Price, Payment named NCHA Players of the Week
DULUTH, Minn. — Trine University’s Hunter Payment and Bobby Price were named Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Players of the Week on Tuesday for their efforts last week.
Price was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week. The freshman from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, had three goals and three assists in two games at Aurora, Illinois, last week.
All those goals came with an assist in Saturday’s 6-3 victory over the Spartans, who were ranked eighth in the USCHO.com national NCAA Division III poll last week. That was the second hat trick in program history.
Payment was picked NCHA Defensive Player of the Week. The senior from Monroe, Michigan, had two goals and two assists against Aurora Saturday.
The four-point games for both Payment and Price Saturday tied program records for points in a game.
Trine received votes in the USCHO.com poll for the first time in program history on Monday. It received eight points. NCHA rival Adrian moved up to No. 1 after being ranked second last week. Aurora fell two spots to 10th.
Middle School Basketball CN teams top Indian Springs
COLUMBIA CITY — Central Noble’s eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Indiana Springs 39-27 on Monday.
The Cougars were without three players due to illness and struggled to start the contest. They battled to a 14-9 halftime lead, then outscored Indian Springs 10-3 in the third quarter.
Nick Freeman had 22 points and three steals for CN. Simeon Gard had 11 points, five rebounds and three steals. Trey Shisler had six points and four rebounds. Keegan Knight added four assists, four rebounds and two steals.
The Cougar seventh graders won over Indian Springs 33-19. Landen Burkhart had 12 points, Alex Scott scored 11 and Bailey Butler has four points for Central Noble.
Lakeland sixth grade teams beat Central Noble
ALBION — Lakeland’s sixth grade boys defeated Central Noble Monday 50-26 in the “A” game and 36-4 in the “B” game.
