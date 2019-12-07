INDIANAPOLIS — The Trine University track & field teams began the indoor season Friday at the unscored University of Indianapolis Season Opener.
In the running events, two Thunder runners qualified for the finals of the 60-meter dash in sophomore Josh Davis and senior Jacob Root. Davis recorded a time of 7.08 seconds to place second overall and Root was fourth in 7.13 seconds.
In the 400, Garrett freshman Connor Kissinger was ninth for Trine in 55.32 seconds and junior Ty Hoover was 10th at 56.02 seconds.
Trine had three competitors post top-10 marks in the 200. Freshman Jake Gladieux took the top finish in third at 23.06 seconds. Root and Davis went back-to-back in fifth and sixth place and both recorded times of 23.06 seconds.
Freshmen Aidan Lapp and Justin Rode rounded out the top-10 marks for the Thunder in the running events in the 800. Lapp placed fourth in 2:09.44 and Rode was eighth in 2:12.61.
Highlighting the field events for Trine was third-place finishes by sophomore Noah McClellan and senior Mitchell Martin. McClellan placed third in the long jump with a best jump of 20 feet, 5.75 inches, and Martin was third in the weight throw with a toss of 55-9.25.
McClellan was also third in the triple jump in 41-8.75.
Also in the long jump, freshman Matthew Sylvester was 10th in 19-9.5.
In the weight throw, sophomore Theodore Samra was seventh in 48-6.25 and junior Nicholas Kane was eighth in 45-6.5.
In the shot put, Kane placed eighth in 44-9 and senior Skyler Dunckley was ninth in 43-10.5.
In the pole vault, junior Alex Sliter cleared the bar at 12-8.25 and was part of a four-way tie for fifth place. Sophomore Jon-Matthew Spaw, and East Noble graduate from Kendallville, tied for ninth at 12-2.5.
In the women’s meet, Trine primarily competed in the field events with the top overall finishes coming in the long jump and weight throw.
Sophomore Stephanie Hartpence placed fifth in the long jump after a best leap of 15-4. Sophomore Valerie Obear was fifth in the weight throw at 49-3.
In the shot put, Kendallville freshman Madelyn Summers finished eighth in 33-6.5 and sophomore Anna Kmec was tied for 10th in 31-3.75.
Hartpence also competed in the high jump along with freshman Lia Vawter and they both cleared the bar at a height of 4-11. Hartpence finished fifth overall via judge’s decision and Vawter was sixth. Kmec finished in a two-way tie for ninth at 4-7.
Former Lakeland Laker Massie Jo Maskow and Hartpence were the two lone Thunder participants in the running events. Maskow was ninth in the 400 in 1:07 and 27th in the 200 at 30.01 seconds. Hartpence was 20th in the 200 at 28.64 seconds.
