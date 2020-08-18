To the editor:
Thursday evening, Aug. 13, 13 adults played pickleball for the first time at the newly constructed tennis/pickleball courts at Bixler Lake. With the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us were hesitant to play on indoor courts at the CLC and YMCA. Several of us have been playing at Hidden Diamonds Park in Albion on their nice courts. However, for those of us who live in the Kendallville area, it's wonderful to have the convenience of the brand new three court facility at Bixler Lake.
So, on behalf of those of us who enjoy the sport of pickleball, a huge thank you to the Kendallville Parks Dept. We greatly appreciate what you have done for us.
Vicki Inniger
Kendallville
