Prep Girls Basketball Barons beat CN at the buzzer
ALBION — Evie Pepple hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give DeKalb a 29-27 upset victory over Central Noble Saturday night.
Madi Vice converted a three-point play with seven seconds left to give the Cougars a 27-26 lead. Vice finished with 12 points. Ashleigh Gray had six, and Meghan Kiebel added five.
Lillie Cone led the Barons with 12, Pepple ended up with six and Elizabeth Martin dropped in five.
A full story of the game is online at kpcnews.com.
Knights, Marines win
East Noble and Hamilton picked up victories on Saturday. The Knights won at Fort Wayne North Side 58-46 in the evening, and the Marines defeated visiting South Bend Career Academy 45-37 in the afternoon.
In Fort Wayne, EN (1-4) trailed 32-27 at the half, then picked up its play in the second half by outscoring the Legends (0-6) 28-15.
Kyndal Mynhier led the Knights with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Bree Walmsley pitched in 11 points, and Peyton Quake had 10 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Bailea Bortner had nine points for East Noble and Kya Mosley scored eight.
Hamilton won its first game of the season and is 1-2. Its next varsity game is at home on the afternoon of Dec. 4 against Lakeland Christian.
Prep Cross Country Steury in Nike regional
TERRE HAUTE — Angola High School senior Izaiah Steury was third in the Boys Championship race of the Nike Midwest Regional meet last Sunday on the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in a 5-kilometer time of 15 minutes, 53.2 seconds.
Missouri high school sophomore Andrew Hauser won in 15:44.3, and Michigan prep junior Hunter Jones was second in 15:48.6.
Steury was selected as an Indiana All-Star based on his state runner-up finish, but chose not to run Saturday’s Mid-East Championships in Kettering, Ohio.
Prep Wrestling Churubusco 4-1 at New Haven
NEW HAVEN — Churubusco opened its season Saturday by going 4-1 in the New Haven Super Duals.
The Eagles defeated Leo (48-30), Heritage (57-18), Wayne (60-18) and Woodlan (66-24). Churubusco lost to the host Bulldogs 45-21.
Zander Hord, Bentley Kilgore, Kaleb Oliver and Weston Ott all went 5-0 on the day for the Eagles. Kuper Papenbrock went 4-1 in his weight class.
Fremont 2-1 in Bluffton Duals
BLUFFTON — Fremont started its season at the Bluffton Super Duals Saturday and went 2-1.
Zak Pica, Jacob Behm and Corbin McCullough all went 3-0 on the day for the Eagles.
College Basketball Trine men win at Muskingum
NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Trine University’s men’s basketball team scratched out a 57-52 non-conference win at Muskingum Saturday afternoon.
The NCAA Division III seventh-ranked Thunder (4-0) went on an 8-0 run and kept the Fighting Muskies scoreless over five minutes in taking a 52-46 lead. Mitchell Geller made one of two free throws with 6 minutes, 43 seconds left to cap the run.
Trine forced 26 Muskingum turnovers and had 17 steals, the most by the Thunder in a game since 2014. Nick Bowman tied his own program record with seven steals and scored 22 points.
Geller and Kendallville’s Brent Cox each had eight points for Trine. Geller had six rebounds and a blocked shot while Cox grabbed five boards.
Carson Carter had 10 points off the bench for Muskingum (1-2).
Thunder women prevail at Stout
MENOMONIE, Wis. — Trine’s women’s basketball team began its weekend trip to Wisconsin with a 66-49 victory over Wisconsin-Stout on Saturday afternoon.
After leading 9-7 through one quarter, the NCAA Division III third-ranked Thunder (4-0) outscored the Blue Devils 46-23 in the middle two quarters.
Tara Bieniewicz and Kelsy Taylor each had 10 points to lead Trine. Bieniewicz hit two more three-pointers to up her career total to 137, the most triples in the Thunder’s NCAA Division III era. She took the D3 lead from Sarah Howe’s 134 during Wednesday’s win at Benedictine, Illinois.
The Trine/Tri-State career three-point leader is Traci Everidge (Hartsough) with 154, set in the middle 1990s.
Sam Underhill, Rachel Stewart and Makayla Ardis had eight points apiece for the Thunder Saturday. Stewart also had three blocked shots and three assists.
Anna Mutch had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists for Stout (2-3).
College Hockey Trine men battles Adrian in loss
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s hockey team battled NCAA Division III third-ranked Adrian for a second straight night Saturday, but could not come all the way back from a 3-0 deficit after one period in a 3-2 Northern Collegiate Hockey Association loss at Thunder Ice Arena.
Bobby Price scored in the second period to put the Thunder (5-3, 2-2 NCHA) on the board, then Brandon Krumpschmid scored on the power play early in the third on assists from Tyler Shetland and Brett Piper. But Trine could not draw even.
Hunter Wendt had two goals for the Bulldogs (5-1, 4-0). Adrian outshot the Thunder 38-30.
Trine’s Elias Sandholm stopped all 20 shots he faced over the final two periods in relief of starting goaltender Shane Brancato. Brancato made 12 saves in the first period.
Trine women beat by Bulldogs
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s hockey team lost to Adrian 7-1 in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game Saturday night at Arrington Ice Arena.
Jessica VonRuden had the hat trick for the Bulldogs (5-1, 3-0). She scored 5-on-5, had a short-handed goal and scored on the power play.
Brandi Wilson scored the lone Thunder goal in the first period on assists from Taryn Raisanen and Michelle Byker.
Abbie Bost made 39 saves in goal for Trine (1-6, 0-3).
College Wrestling Morrison leads Thunder women at Albion
ALBION, Mich. — Trine sophomore Riley Morrison was second in the 109-pound weight class at the Albion Women’s Invitational Saturday.
Morrison was 4-1 on the day. She won three matches by technical fall and had a pin.
The 109 champion was Mikayla Vega from Gannon, Pennsylvania. Vega pinned Morrison in 2 minutes, 39 seconds.
Ashton Francis made her collegiate debut for Trine at 170. She lost all five of her matches.
Trine men wrestle at Olivet Duals
OLIVET, Mich. — Trine’s men’s wrestling team took part in the Olivet Comet Duals on Saturday.
The Thunder lost all four of their duals on the day, falling to Muskegon (Mich.) Community College 35-12, Millikin (Ill.) 45-6, Ohio Northern 36-3 and Grand Valley State (Mich.) 28-9.
Owen Conklin was 2-1 on the day wrestling at 174 to lead the Thunder. Ethan Nash was 2-2 at 165.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.