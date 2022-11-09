Prep Girls Basketball DeKalb wins third straight
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb improved to 3-0 to start the season with a 51-34 win at North Side Tuesday.
It’s the best start for the Barons since 2016-17 when they won their first five.
The Barons blew the game open by outscoring the Legends 18-3 in the second quarter for a 32-13 halftime lead. They were up 44-19 at the end of three.
Ashley Cox scored 14 points and Lillie Cone had 13 to lead the Barons. Both had four steals and Ashley Cox had five rebounds. Elizabeth Martin and Delaney Cox both had five assists, with Martin pulling down six rebounds and Delaney Cox four.
DeKalb’s junior varsity won 54-6 over the Legends. Bree Fordyce led the Barons with 15 points, Scout Warner added 12 and Sienna Abbott had 10.
Westview pulls away from PH
EMMA — Westview defeated Prairie Heights 45-27 in the Northeast Corner Conference opener for both teams Tuesday night at the Warrior Dome.
After leading 16-14 at the half, the Warriors outscored the Panthers 11-2 in the third quarter. Then Hope Bortner hit three three-pointers in the fourth quarter while freshman Mykayla Mast hit two triples to secure the victory for Westview (1-1, 1-0 NECC).
Mast had 17 points and Bortner scored 13 for the Warriors. Sara Lapp added eight points.
Ava Boots had 10 points and McKinlee Kain scored eight for Heights (0-2, 0-1).
Westview won the junior varsity game 29-13. Breann Cory had 13 points for the Warriors. Jenna Wiley had five points for the Panthers.
Cougars handle Wildcats
SOUTH WHITLEY — Central Noble defeated Whitko 62-29 Tuesday evening.
Ten players scored for the Cougars (2-0). Madison Vice led CN with 23 points and Meghan Kiebel scored 10.
Big Knight comeback falls short
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Bishop Dwenger 50-47 Tuesday night in the Big Blue Pit.
The Knights (1-1) cut a 20-point deficit down to one at 48-47 with 27 seconds left. But the Saints (2-0) hung on to win.
Bree Walmsley had 20 points and three assists to lead East Noble. Bailea Bortner had 11 points and four assists. Kya Mosley had eight points and six steals, and Payton Quake grabbed eight rebounds.
The Knights won the junior varsity game 30-21. Rylee Pasztor had eight points for EN. Megan Seymour and Mckenna Strohm had six points each.
Lakers beat by Redhawks
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Goshen 47-40 on Tuesday.
The Lakers (0-3) rallied from a 13-6 deficit after one quarter to take a 23-20 halftime lead. The game remained close into the fourth quarter. The Redhawks outscored Lakeland 13-7 in the final eight minutes.
Peyton Hartsough had 21 points and four assists to lead the Lakers. Grace Iddings had eight points, four rebounds and two assists. Alivia Rasler had six points, seven rebounds and four steals. Freshman Dulce Canedo grabbed six rebounds.
Junior Kyra Hill had 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for Goshen. Hill is the daughter of Redhawks coach, Tri-State University graduate and former Thunder basketball player Shaun Hill.
Hornets fall in opener
HUNTERTOWN — Angola opened the season with a 67-42 loss to Carroll Tuesday night.
The Hornets went back and forth with the Chargers in the first half, then Carroll (2-0) controlled the second half. The Chargers forced 26 Angola turnovers in the entire game.
Veteran Charger coach Mark Redding picked up his 350th coaching win and became Carroll girls basketball’s coaching wins leader with his 156th victory. Redding was tied for the lead with Lisa Miller-McBride at 155 heading into Tuesday’s game.
Senior Taylor Fordyce led the Chargers with 18 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Freshman Lily George had 15 points and six boards. Sophomore Jersey Paul had 11 points, six steals and five assists.
Macy Oberlin had 13 points and five rebounds for the Hornets. Jaelyn Fee had nine points, and Leah Snyder had eight points and eight rebounds.
Chargers lose at Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — West Noble lost to Columbia City 74-22 on Tuesday.
Addison Baxter and Molly Baker each had 16 points for the Eagles (1-1). Mackensy Mabie led the Chargers with 12 points (0-2).
In other area action Tuesday, Churubusco lost at home to Leo 56-38.
College Wrestling Morrison wins in season-opening dual for Trine women
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Trine University’s women’s wrestling team opened its season Tuesday night with a dual with Lourdes. The Gray Wolves won four of the five matches.
The Thunder’s lone match victory came from junior Riley Morrison. She pinned Marisol Romo in 2 minutes, 39 seconds.
“We are a team that is going to grow as we move forward through the season,” first-year Trine coach Theresa Rankin said to trinethunder.com. “I’m proud of what we accomplished (Tuesday) in less than perfect circumstances. We showed a lot of heart wrestling up in matches and wrestling for the first time. I can’t wait to continue to see what the rest of the season holds.”
Lourdes 22, Trine 6
116 – Riley Morrison (T) pinned Marisol Romo, 2:39. 136 – Maria Hoffman (L) major dec. Michelle Sanchez 13-4. 143 – Megan Litomisky (L) pinned Keira Wilson, 3:56. 170 – Bailey Hackett (L) pinned Charissa Fauber, :44. 170 – Payton Curley (L) pinned Ashton Francis, :45.
Middle School Basketball Barons 6th grade boys sweep EN
DeKalb’s sixth grade basketball teams defeated East Noble Tuesday, 41-24 in the first game and 14-10 in the second game.
In the first game, Bo Stirlen led the Barons with 14 points. Eli Miller had 10 points and Owen Seigel scored seven.
In the second game, Nico Flores and Trenton Krebs each had four points for DeKalb.
The Barons will next play at Indian Springs on Monday.
Angola 7th grade boys top CN
ALBION — Angola Middle School’s seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Central Noble 43-11 on Tuesday.
Merek Malcolm led the Cougars with six points. Zack Chenoweth and Bryson Stump each had two points and Bryce Coyle made a free throw for a point.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl reported these high scores for the week of Oct. 31.
BOWLERS OF THE WEEK
Women: Tasha Woodward 150 pins above average
Men: Mike Plummer 141 pins above average
Youth: Autumn Klinker 142 pins above average
MEN
Moose: Ryan Davie 258, 728 series; Mike Casselman 256, Greg Dini 279, Sonny Teifert 255.
Booster: Chris Desper 256, Jason Flaugh 267, 732 series; Mike Hasselman 252, Joey Farrell 267, Chad Griffith 269.
Friday Trio: Mark Miller 257, Hayden Cowen 254.
Master & Slaves: Ryan Smith 253, Kris Levy 279, 766 series; Deaton Turner 269, Skyler Plummer 712 series, Mike Plummer 257, 735 series.
Adult/Youth: Tim Klinker 299.
WOMEN
Moose: Debbie Sherck 207, Marilyn Mory 217, 528 series; Rachael Gardner 221, 620 series.
Booster: Cheyenne Woods 208, 602 series; Tasha Woodward 224, 582 series; Nycole Adcox 213, 559 series; Dawn Simmons 534 series.
Thursday Ladies: Monica Dietrich 201 series.
Masters & Slaves: Nycole Adcox 234, 571 series.
YOUTH
Ray Chalfin 208, Bowe Schnelker 213, Josh Wirges 223, 624 series; Ian Miller 204, Harlee Toy 189, Kylye Snyder 212, 522 series; Autumn Klinker 201, 577 series; Elizabeth Jones 212, 534 series.
Adult/Youth: Elizabeth Jones 247, 617 series; Josh Wirges 290, 781 series.
