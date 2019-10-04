COLUMBIA CITY – The East Noble football team cleared another hurdle in its quest for an undefeated season and a Northeast Eight Conference title on a brisk Friday night, but they needed a strong second-half offensive performance to post a 28-7 win over the host Columbia City Eagles at Max Gandy Athletic Field.
After forcing a punt on Columbia City’s first possession, the Knights took over on their own 34-yard line and marched down the field with quarterback Bailey Parker completing passes to Hayden Jones and Nick Munson. Parker finished the drive off with a run from 45 yards out. The point-after kick by Joe Painter was good, and the Knights appeared to be in charge with a 7-0 lead with 8:17 left on the clock in the first quarter.
After another Columbia City punt on the Eagles’ ensuing possession, the Knights took over on their own 31. An 11-play drive, highlighted by a Parker pass to Gage Ernsberger for 22 yards and runs by Justin Marcellus and Jacob VanGorder, gave East Noble a first-and-goal on the Columbia City 5-yard line, but a fumble by Parker was recovered by the Eagles blunting that drive.
Following a Columbia City punt, East Noble started with excellent field position at the Columbia City 27, but consecutive incomplete passes at the Columbia City 16 turned the ball back to the hosts on downs.
Columbia City moved the ball down field, but the Knight defense came up with a sack of Eagle quarterback Gregory Bolt at the East Noble 35 to take over on downs. The Knights moved down to the Columbia City 30 where they had a touchdown called back on a holding penalty. East Noble moved down to the Eagle 20, but again turned the ball over on downs with consecutive incomplete passes.
Columbia City mounted its only scoring drive of the game as time ran down in the second quarter. Going almost strictly to the air, Bolt completed passes to take Columbia City to the East Noble 43, where on second down he tried to hit wide out Michael Sievers down the middle. The Knights were called for defensive holding, but it didn’t matter, as the ball caromed off the knight defender and into Sievers hands, who raced to the end zone to knot the score at 7-7 at halftime.
The Knights shook off the Eagles in the second half, scoring on their first two possessions. On the opening possession of the second half, Parker capped a 66-yard drive with an 8-yard scamper up the middle on a quarterback draw going into the end zone untouched to put the Knights up 14-7.
Following a Columbia City punt, the Knights struck quickly with Parker hitting Hayden Jones for a 78-yard touchdown down the left sideline on the second play from scrimmage giving East Noble a 21-7 lead with 4:38 left in the third quarter.
The next Columbia City possession ended when Jones picked off an Eagle pass returning it to the East Noble 40-yard line.
Neither team could push the ball in for the next several possessions as the game was marred by several personal fouls and chippy play.
In the fourth quarter, the Knights added another score on a 43-yard dash up the middle by Jacob VanGorder that accounted for the final 28-7 margin.
With the win, the Knights move to 7-0 on the season, with two games left to play, while Columbia City falls to 4-3.
