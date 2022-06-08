INDIANAPOLIS — Two FFA students from northeast Indiana are part of 15 Indiana FFA members who will have the opportunity to serve as state FFA officers in 2022-23.
After a week of FFA engagement opportunities, seven individuals will be selected to fulfill the roles of president, secretary, northern region vice president, southern region vice president, treasurer, reporter and sentinel.
Local representatives include Blaine Prosser, a 2022 graduate of Eastside High School and Noah Longyear, a student at East Noble.
During the 93rd Indiana FFA State Convention, the candidates will participate in a rigorous interview and selection process in which the chosen candidates will be announced at the final session on June. 16.
Once selected, the newly-elected officers will embark on a year of service, providing direction and overseeing the development of the student-led organization, which has more than 12,500 members statewide.
“I want to wish each FFA member competing next week the very best as they pursue these leadership positions,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “These FFA student members are our future, and we are in good hands.”
Along with promoting FFA, agriculture and agricultural education, a majority of their responsibilities include conducting FFA chapter visits, facilitating leadership conferences, and hosting career and leadership development events, along with other responsibilities.
“Each of these young leaders have been preparing for months, if not years and I want to wish them all the very best,” said Bruce Kettler, ISDA director. “I know the stress and the hard work they put into preparing for a State FFA Officer position and I cannot wait to see where their future in agriculture takes them.”
