ANGOLA — Trine University's football team was given its first loss of the season in its homecoming game Saturday afternoon, getting beat by Alma 40-21 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opener for both teams at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder (4-1, 0-1 MIAA) had two of their four turnovers in the first quarter, then was sacked in the end zone for a safety. The Scots (5-0, 1-0) took the free kick off the safety and scored a touchdown four plays later on a 13-yard touchdown pass from freshman Carter St. John to Cole Thomas. Joshua Hernandez kicked the extra point to give Alma a 9-0 lead with 3 minutes, 21 seconds left in the opening stanza.
Then Trine's defense could not get off the field in the second quarter. That included a 22-play, 99-yard touchdown drive that put the Scots up 16-0.
Alma led 23-0 late in the second quarter and 37-7 four and a half minutes into the third quarter.
St. John had 266 of his 278 passing yards in the first half, and had two touchdown passes in the contest. Freshman Eddie Williams ran for 185 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries for Alma.
Trine was not effective running the ball with 29 carries for only 55 yards, and the Scots harassed Thunder quarterback Alex Price for much of the game. Price threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns. But he also had three interceptions and was sacked five times.
Kale Lawson and Rodney Johnson each had six receptions and a touchdown for Trine. Lawson had 80 receiving yards and Johnson had 61 receiving yards.
Angola's Tucker Hasselman had an interception for the Thunder. He also had 12 total tackles, including 10 assists.
Keysean Amison led the Trine defense with 14 total tackles, including seven solos. Angola's Marcques Tagliaferri had 10 tackles, including seven assists, and two pass breakups.
Trine will travel to Adrian this coming Saturday for a 5 p.m. opening kickoff.
