Prep Swimming Hornet teams top Bruins
FORT WAYNE — Angola’s swim teams opened their dual meet seasons with wins over Northrop on Monday, 108-50 in the girls’ dual and 99-37 in the boys’ meet.
In the girls’ meet, Frances Krebs (200-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly), Ella Sears (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Taylor Shelburne (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke) and Brooke Shelburne (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) won two individual events apiece for the Hornets. Angola also took first place in all three relay races.
The Angola boys swam in their first competition of the season on Monday and also won all three relays. Ethan Sanders (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Isaac Sanders (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) won two individual events each for the Hornets. Aidan Shannon won the 50 freestyle, and Michael Newburg was first in the 100 freestyle.
Prep Wrestling Chargers, Churubusco beat Westview
EMMA — West Noble and Churubusco both defeated Westview in Northeast Corner Conference action on Monday. The Chargers topped the Warriors 60-18, and the Eagles won over Westview 42-15.
Warner Ott and Case Krider had pins for Churubusco.
Mike LeCount and Teegan Clouse had first period pins for West Noble. Also winning matches for the Chargers were Jonny Rutter, Diego Esparza, Austin Null, Jesse Castillo, Noah Rassner, Nolan Parks, Cody Hammock and Abram Olvera.
The Chargers will compete in the Goshen Redhawk Super Duals Friday and Saturday.
Prep Boys Basketball EN-Snider game rescheduled
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s home freshman, junior varsity and varsity games with Snider were moved from this coming Tuesday night to the afternoon of Feb. 4 due to the success of the Panther football team and those players returning to basketball needing to get enough practices in.
Snider’s football team lost at home to Valparaiso 22-21 in overtime on Friday in the Class 5A North Semi-State game.
The freshman and JV boys basketball games between EN and Snider will start at 1 p.m. with the varsity game to follow inside the Big Blue Pit.
Charger freshmen lose to Raiders
LIGONIER — West Noble’s freshman team lost to Northridge 45-20 on Monday.
Blake Jones led the Chargers with nine points. West Noble also had five points from Gavin Keene, four from Ryan Gross and two points from Joe Button.
College Hockey NCHA honors Trine’s Price, Wong-Ramos
ANGOLA — Two Trine University men’s hockey players were named Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Players of the Week for their efforts last weekend in splitting last weekend’s series with defending NCAA Division III national champion Adrian.
Sophomore forward Bobby Price was named Offensive Player of the Week, and sophomore goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Price, from Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, had a goal and four assists in the two games against the Bulldogs, including a goal and three assists in Trine’s 6-2 upset win Saturday at Arrington Ice Arena in Adrian, Michigan.
This is the second time Price was named NCHA Player of the Week.
Wong-Ramos made 51 saves against Adrian in his first two starts of the season and had a .911 save percentage last weekend. The Alameda, California, resident had 28 saves in Saturday’s Thunder win.
Trine led the Bulldogs 2-1 after one period Friday in Angola, but Adrian ended up winning 3-2 in overtime.
The Thunder will play at Utica (N.Y.) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Martial Arts Franz excels in TKA Shirokai Championships
MARION — Steven Franz, owner of Franz Karate in Auburn, competed in the TKA Shirokai Championships on Saturday and earned first place in Kata and first place in Weapons Kata competing in the executive black belt division.
Franz, a 43-year veteran of the martial arts, has competed on two point circuits for martial arts traveling throughout Indiana this year.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl lists top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its top scores for the week of Nov. 7.
Bowlers of the week were Jon Pease for men (148 pins over average), Kathy Brown for women (109 pins over average) and Owen Garrison for youth (128 pins over average).
MEN: Moose — Jon Pease 266, Matt David 255, 719 series, Tom Slaughter 254, 279 series, Travis Thompson 715 series. Booster — Mike Handley 279, 706 series, Lucas Schutt 276. Masters & Slaves — Chris Levy 259. Adult-Youth — Tim Klinker 255.
WOMEN: Moose — Buffy Salinas 221, 500 series, Nycole Adcox 210, 520 series, Rachael Gardner 209, 504 series, Marilyn Mory 203, 543 series, Megan Books 577 series, Willa Thompson 505 series, Wilma Fuelling 503 series. Booster — Dawn Simmons 225, 607 series. Tuesday Coffee — Jane Ellert 202, 582 series. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 215, 580 series, Heather Newman 211, 563 series.
YOUTH: Elizabeth Jones 210, 554 series, Max McGinnis 205, Harlee Toy 196, 530 series. Adult-Youth — Elizabeth Jones 201, 548 series.
Middle School Basketball
Baron 8th grade boys defeat Eastside
BUTLER — DeKalb’s eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Eastside on Monday.
The Barons used aggressive defense to hold the Blazers to 10 points in the contest. All 10 DeKalb players scored.
