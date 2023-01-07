Polar plunge brings hundreds to Hamilton
HAMILTON — The 30-year tradition that is the Jack Gibson Memorial Hamilton Polar Bear Plunge continued on New Year’s Eve at Hamilton Lake.
“We started with about 10 of us, and now there are 300 to 400,” said Troy Gibson, son of plunge founder, the late Jack Gibson.
Troy Gibson explained the event was intended as a celebration of the year’s end, as a reset for the new year and everything it brings, and as an expression of gratitude for everything that the passing year had brought into being.
“There are good and bad things that happen throughout the year for everybody, so being able to just all come together, have fun and being crazy for 20 minutes is great,” Gibson said.
Gibson said he and his dad started the polar plunge in 1994, and then the event expanded from there. The older Gibson, his son explained, fought through cancer, and was committed to the polar plunge up to his last days.
Now, this tradition is continued not only by his son and daughter-in-law, but also by his grandchildren.
As well as being a community get-together, the event also raises funds for the scholarships for high school seniors in Hamilton and Garrett, where Gibson served as a teacher, said Hamilton Lions Club President Janet Albright. The Lions organize the event.
When Gibson passed away, the event was renamed in his memory.
The plunge itself is free, and the funds are raised through donations. All the proceeds collected on the day of the event go to the scholarships.
“It’s a great way to wash out all the bad things that happened last year and bring in a bunch of good ones,” said one of the event’s long-time participants.
Noble County exploring courthouse renovations
ALBION — Funding the proposed $6 million Noble County Courthouse Renovation?
A little bit from here. A little bit from there. A $2 million, 10-year bond, and a whole bunch from American Rescue Plan monies.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith presented a funding proposal for the project to the Noble County Council, which took no action, but appeared amenable to the plan.
The $2 million, 10-year bond would add an additional $4 per year in property taxes to someone with a $144,000 homes in Noble County, according Smith.
Renovations are needed to bring the courthouse up-to-date with its heating, cooling and electrical systems; into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act; allow the county to meet privacy requirements for the probation department dictated by the state; and provide for new jury rooms.
In addition, the plan would completely redo Noble Circuit Court and Noble Superior Court 1 on the third floor and place Noble Superior Court II on the second floor; and move the main entrance from the north side to the west side of the historic building.
The original cost estimate for the project was $7.6 million if done in phases while the building was still occupied, or $7 million is it were vacated.
Noble County has approximately $4.5 million in ARP funds to put toward the courthouse renovations. The $6 million price tag does not include design costs, furnishings for the courthouse or the cost of leasing space to the courts and clerk’s office during the nine-month renovation process.
Local governments hold first meetings of 2023
Government entities in Auburn, Butler and Garrett held their first meetings of the new year this week.
In Auburn, District 1 council member Natalie DeWitt was selected to serve as president of the council. That position rotates among the council members.
Auburn also approved a six-year, tax phase-in plan for Phoenix Auburn Industrial Group, that plans to make updates to the former Eaton facility for potential new tenants.
The council also made changes to simplify the process for food truck and itinerant vendors to obtain licenses.
In Butler, longtime council member Eric Johnson was once again selected as council president.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said his department handled 2,584 cases in 2022. New Fire Chief Jimmie Eck said Butler firefighters responded to a record 629 calls in 2022. Outgoing Fire Chief Jeff Shultz was presented with a plaque marking 10 years of service in that position.
Garrett Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser reported 652 calls handled by his department in 2022, another new record, representing an increase of nearly 100 calls.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 1,220 notices were issued in 2022, with 875 for high weeds and grass. A total of 878 letters were sent to property owners, and 705 issues were remedied.
The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board welcomed newly-elected members Matt Freeze and Luke Ice at its reorganizational meeting. Jerry Weller was elected president, with Dan Weimer as vice president and Mark Thrush as secretary.
Noble foundation earns national accreditation
KENDALLVILLE — The Community Foundation of Noble County recently received accreditation with the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence.
National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations establish legal, ethical, effective practices for community foundations everywhere.
“This is important to our donors,” said Margarita White, executive director of the Community Foundation of Noble County. “When people make a charitable bequest or establish a fund, they are putting their trust in us. They are counting on us to manage the investment wisely, honor their charitable wishes. The Community Foundation of Noble County works to meet critical community needs and support local causes, including, ‘supporting the arts, parks, education, local scholarships, and many other community needs.’ The National Standards accreditation says our house is in order.”
“Meeting the National Standards benchmarks is a rigorous, comprehensive process,” said Randy Royster, board member of the Council on Foundations. “This accreditation is a significant accomplishment that indicates Community Foundation of Noble County demonstrates a commitment to transparency, quality, integrity and accountability as it carries out its mission.”
The Community Foundation of Noble County offers a range of charitable funds, allowing donors to advance a cause, support an individual organization, provide flexible support for community needs or recommend individual grants. In addition to affirming the organization’s philanthropic services, the accreditation validates the Community Foundation of Noble County’s grant making practices for the nonprofit community.
State releases graduation rates for area schools
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education released the 2022 state graduation rates Friday, with data showing 86.61% of students in the Class of 2022 graduating.
Most high schools in the four northeast Indiana counties surpassed the state average. Based on the DOE’s information, Eastside High School had the highest graduation rate of local school districts at 97.73%. Lakewood Park Christian School was a close second at 97.44%.
Garrett (92.55%), Prairie Heights (94.95%), Fremont (93.15%) and Westview (93.10%) also surpassed the 90% mark.
Central Noble led Noble County schools at 89.91%, with 98 of 109 students graduating. West Noble finished at 89.56%, with 163 of 182 students.
State releases 2021 state child death report
INDIANAPOLIS — Sixty Indiana children died as the result of abuse or neglect in 2021, with LaGrange and Noble counties each registering one of those deaths on the year.
The report represents the most current information available. The Indiana Department of Child Services released its annual report on New Year’s Eve detailing death investigations handled by the agency in 2021.
In 2021, DCS was called to investigate 271 fatalities in which neglect or abuse was a possible factor, a slight decrease from 281 in 2020.
Of that total, 60 incidents were determined to be directly caused by abuse or neglect, up from 50 incidents in 2020. Of the 60, 22 deaths were caused by abuse and 38 were the result of neglect.
Two-thirds of the victims in this year’s report were 3 years old or younger.
LaGrange County had one reported death caused by abuse, while Noble County had one death caused by neglect.
Steuben and DeKalb counties had no deaths in the 2021 report.
DCS includes brief descriptions of the incidents of abuse and neglect in its report, but does not include any identifying information as to each case.
That being said, based on previous reporting by KPC Media, the LaGrange County case was the death of 4-year-old Brantley Welford, caused by his girlfriend’s then-boyfriend Dylan Diericx, in August 2021.
Diericx was charged with Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent in LaGrange County and eventually pleaded guilty. He was sentenced in June 2022 to 32 years in prison for the death.
It’s unclear what the Noble County incident in 2021 was.
