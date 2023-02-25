New rule requires full certification to apply restricted use pesticides

A new rule for applying Restricted Use Pesticides, or RUPs, came into effect Jan. 4.
The previous rule stated that RUPs could be applied by individuals who were either fully certified or operating under supervision. Dave Scott, Pesticide Administrator for the Office of Indiana State Chemist, says the new rule was developed in response to changes the Environmental Protection Agency made in federal requirements.
“As a result, we revised our state rules to eliminate the provisions for direct supervision of non-certified applicators,” Scott said. “Now, anybody who’s using restricted use pesticide has to be fully certified.”
To aid in the transition, Scott says efforts this year will concentrate on helping individuals implement the new requirements and become certified.
“Assuming you’re just applying pesticides by ground application, you’d pass a general standards or a core exam.
“The requirement to become certified is the same for farmers now that it has been for the last 30 years. The only deviation from that, if you’re a farmer that uses fumigants, there would be one additional exam you would be required to take. Also, if you’re a farmer that may apply pesticides by aerial application, you would have to take an aerial application exam, as well.”
Scott says the rule change focuses on safety.
“It’s important from a wildlife protection perspective, a personal protection risk perspective, water quality protection perspective. It’s important that folks understand potential impacts of the products they use.”
For more information, visit the Office of Indiana State Chemist. You can also see a description of the revisions at oisc.purdue.edu/pesticide/pdf/2023_new_pest_rules_outreach.pdf.
