GARRETT — German specials and an Italian menu are the order of the day at a downtown eatery — among Garrett’s hidden treasures.
Owner Antonietta “Toni” Chisholm of Garrett opened the doors of Mino II in March 2009 featuring foods from her native Germany and Italy, as well as American breakfasts and sandwich favorites.
Although born in Germany, most of Toni Chisholm’s family lives in Naples, Italy.
Her father, Cosimo Esposito, moved to Germany following World War II, where he opened his own restaurant named Mino in Goeppingen, Germany in 1960. Her Garrett restaurant is named and dedicated in her father’s honor.
Having grown up in the business, she helped her dad with the dishes, clearing tables and shopping for supplies — which she still enjoys doing here.
Her recipes include her father’s Italian sauces and her mother’s German Potato Salad, red cabbage and fresh Czech salads.
Daily German specialties include sauerbraten with noodles, potato pancakes and dumplings. Menu items include lasagna, rigatoni, and tortellini and spaghetti carbonara. She also serves up authentic Italian pizza and homemade soups.
Her Mediterranean recipes feature fresh vegetables, pasta choices, salmon patties, broiled cod and tilapia, ahi tuna and salmon broiled in oil with scallops.
Having a scratch kitchen with all entrees prepared from fresh, raw ingredients, the specially-prepared meal is worth the wait. No mushrooms? No problem. Chisholm will gladly customize your order.
“I would rather accommodate than waste food,” she said.
Breakfast specialties feature pancakes and waffles with warm berry sauce, omelets, biscuits and gravy and picture-perfect poached eggs.
Chisholm loves to create her own recipes from scratch.
“European people are not in a hurry. Eating out is a social, special event,” she said. ”Eat, relax, enjoy.”
Minos II is located at 106 S. Randolph St., Garrett. Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Tuesdays
When COVID-19 closed many eateries last year, Chisholm offered carryout only for seven weeks. “We did not know what was happening,” she said.
One year later, she has retained the same help, with plenty of seating to allow for social distancing.
Mino II also offers wines and imported German beers. During warmer weather, Bier Garten seating is available with live music on the weekends.
