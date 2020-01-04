LAGRANGE— June Wood, the former Wolcottville town clerk-treasurer accused of allegedly using town funds to pay for personal expenses has agreed to enter a guilty plea to an amended charge of conversion in return for the more serious felony theft charges levied against her being dropped.
Wood appeared in the LaGrange County Superior Court on Dec. 5 along with her attorney, Steven Clouse, for the change of plea hearing. Special Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Musser represented the state.
Thomas Wilson, the first special prosecutor assigned to Wood’s case by the LaGrange County Superior Court, charged Wood with two counts of theft, both Level 6 felonies, on Jan. 25, 2019. Wilson was appointed to oversee the case because Wood had once worked for the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office. However, Wilson unexpectedly died in April, forcing the court to appoint a new special prosecutor.
According to court documents filed by Wilson in 2019, he charged Wood with one count of theft, a Level 6 felony, for writing herself a check on the town’s bank account to pay $2,000 in rent she charged Wolcottville for a temporary office in her home. That payment was made by Wood without the town board’s approval. The second theft charge centered around Wood’s alleged use of the town’s debit card to pay for internet/cable television fees at her home on three separate occasions. Those charges added up to $830.82
Those discrepancies were discovered by the State Board of Accounts during an audit of Wolcottville’s finances. The SBOA later released a special report detailing that audit, showing it also had demanded Wood repay more than $47,000 the SBOA claimed she owned the town and the state of Indiana. The SBOA said that Wood owed the state more than $19,000 to cover the cost of the special investigation and state audit, and Wolcottville more than $23,000 to pay back interest and penalties levied against the town by the IRS for alleged errors the IRS claims Wood made related to problems with payroll taxes in the 2016 and 2017 tax years. According to the state’s Accounting and Uniform Compliance Guidelines Manual for Cities and Towns,“penalties, interest or other charges paid by the governmental unit may be the personal obligation of the responsible official or employee.”
Wood was first elected clerk-treasurer during the Republican party caucus in July of 2014, replacing Jeanette Combs who resigned that position to spend more time with her family. Wood went on to win election to a full term in that office in 2015. Brown ran for reelection this past summer but was defeated by Lauren Newsome, political newcomer, in Wolcottville’s Republican town convention.
As part of the plea deal, Musser agreed to amend one of the two felony theft charges to a lesser charge of conversion, a Class A misdemeanor. In return for Wood’s guilty plea on that conversion charge, Musser agreed to dismiss the second felony theft charge.
The plea agreement recommends that court fine Wood $1, impose a suspended one-year jail sentence, and place Wood on probation for 12 months. She also is responsible for court costs, a probation department administrative fee of $50, an initial probation users fee of $50, and a continuing probation users fee of $20 a month for 11 months.
Wood returns to LaGrange County Superior Court on Jan 30, at 1:30 p.m. for her sentencing hearing.
