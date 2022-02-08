TODAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop Dwenger at East Noble, 6 p.m.

Mishawaka at Westview, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Trine at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Men, Hope at Trine, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Bellmont at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Angola at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

