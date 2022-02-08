TODAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Dwenger at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Mishawaka at Westview, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Trine at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Men, Hope at Trine, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellmont at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Angola at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
