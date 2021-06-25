When it comes to architecture, design and urban planning, being forward-looking is imperative to the process.
What works now is important, but equally as important is what works for a community several years down the road, too.
For a design and engineering firm like Northeast Indiana’s Jones Petrie Rafinski, having an innovative mindset comes with the territory. But one thing separating JPR from many other firms in the field is simply how diverse it can be, ranging from municipal wastewater projects to cutting-edge commercial opportunities to impressive professional sports stadiums.
Innovation is implicit in many of the projects that come through the firm, JPR Director of Design Andrew Cunningham said, as the firm works with communities that are often looking to reinvent, revitalize and reenergize themselves.
“Staying on that leading edge of things and staying up with ‘What are the things that are pushing the limits?’ is important to us to stay relevant,” Cunningham said.
But before you even start talking about the diverse projects that JPR has helped usher in, the firm itself is built to handle not just conceptual design, but also a lot of the implementation that it takes before shovels hit dirt.
JPR is a “full-service” firm, Cunningham explains, that offers customers numerous services in-house, which helps keep one team on the project during those important prebuild steps.
“We really try our best to keep all or as many services as we possibly can in-house, and those services include architecture, engineering, landscape architecture, planning, surveying and GIS as well as environmental,” Cunningham said. “So we can help control the quality and cost and timeline as best as we can.”
Having all of those departments under one umbrella gives JPR not just a diversity of experience wherever a client may need them in the process, but also has allowed JPR to take on an extremely diverse portfolio of projects over the years.
“We have an extremely wide range of clients, mostly in the municipal and commercial sectors, but our project types really can range from a regional water or wastewater project to a new commercial building or even professional sports stadium,” Cunningham said. “We have a pretty wide, broad range.”
In those many different sectors, JPR has worked on some unique and innovative projects. Again, forward-looking is key, and the firm works with clients who are wanting to do something new in their field.
In the utility sector, JPR has worked with communities to bring wind turbines to their local energy portfolio, is helping along a 160-acre solar farm in Elkhart County — right now one of, if not the biggest such projects in the region — and has helped design some unique renewable projects like the one at Culver Duck Farms in Middlebury.
“We worked with them and developed a process where we were able to take the waste product in that facility … and placing it into an anaerobic digester to create enough energy to run the entire facility,” Cunningham said.
Streetscape and community revitalization projects have been big in recent years and JPR has worked with numerous communities around Northeast Indiana to develop plans that renovate and reinvigorate their worn-out and outdated infrastructure in a new way.
For example, in Decatur, JPR helped design a renovation of Madison Street, a project that not just fixed up this downtown area but also added a modern amenity in removable bollards that can allow the city to easily shut off traffic in order to host events.
“They can shut that space down and become a live music and performance space, it’s really become an incredibly popular space and a concept that is taking hold,” Cunningham said.
After designing the riverfront district in Elkhart, JPR is now working on a similar project with the city of Goshen, helping that community take advantage of its natural resources and partnering with government and private businesses to spur new development.
And, in South Bend, JPR has been involved with the Union Station project, repurposing the old 1-million-square-foot former Studebaker complex for new modern uses for business and residential space, a project not too different from something like Fort Wayne’s massive Electric Works project.
Over the years, JPR has also developed a niche business in working with professional sports stadiums, with a specialty in minor-league baseball, but beyond just building a field and seats for spectators, the firm has also had opportunities to implement new developments in tandem with sports projects.
For example, at Cooley Law School Stadium in Lansing Michigan, the home of the Lansing Lugnuts, JPR designed a four-story mixed-use building that sits just 20 feet behind the outfield wall and contains first-floor commercial use and upper-level condos overlooking the ballpark, something that had never been done before inside a stadium, Cunningham said.
Whether it’s a streetscape design for a downtown in a small community like Kendallville or creating an award-winning renovation of the South Bend Cubs’ home ballpark, JPR continues to innovate and position clients for results now and long-term.
A community may not have all the resources to make their dreams a reality right now, but JPR prides itself on helping them plan, design and get to where they want to be when they want to get there.
“That sustainability aspect of not time-stamping something and also not pigeonholing a community into this piece of technology or infrastructure that may be outdated down the road,” Cunningham said.
“We have to be very forward-thinking in how do we master plan this out logically knowing they can get started today and make an impact today, but knowing they may not be able to achieve the end result for years to come.”
