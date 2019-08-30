The Brokaw, Angola
The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — Today: 6, 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12:45, 3:15, 6, 8:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday: 7 p.m.
The Kitchen (R) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12:45, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m. Monday-Wednesday: 7 p.m.
IT: Chapter Two (R) — Thursday: 6:30 p.m.
The Strand, Kendallville
Angry Birds 2 (PG) — Today: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m. Monday: Closed. Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m. Monday: Closed. Tuesday-Wednesday: 7 p.m.
IT: Chapter 2 (R) — Thursday: 7 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
Spider-Man Far From Home (PG-13) — Today, Saturday, Sunday: 10:20 p.m.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — Today, Saturday, Sunday: 12:30 a.m.
NCG Cinemas, Auburn
Angel Has Fallen (R) — 11:20 a.m., 1:40, 4:25, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.
Good Boys (2019) (R) — 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:35, 7:10, 9:30 p.m.
The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 11:05 a.m., 4:10, 6:40, 9:15 p.m.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:40 a.m. 2:15, 4:45, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.
The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 1:35., 6:50, 9:25 p.m.
Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45 p.m.
The Lion King (2019) (PG) — 12:50, 3:35, 6:30, 9:20 p.m.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:30, 6:35, 9:35 p.m.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 11:25 a.m., 1:50, 4:20 p.m.
