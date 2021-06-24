Hannah Rose Eickhoff has graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, IU School of Nursing. On campus, she earned dean’s list honors and was a leader in Delight Ministries.
Eickhoff will begin her career in July in the neurological patient care unit in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Eickhoff.
Brittny Klein of Churubusco and Grace Terwilliger of Columbia City are among students named to the winter 2021 president’s list for academic achievement at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the list. Undergraduate day students and online students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester to achieve full time status.
The Trine University students listed below have completed requirements to earn their degrees at the end of the spring 2021 semester.
Graduates, their degrees and fields of study are: Suliman Aamer of Topeka, associate in criminal justice; Kristin Baermann of Avilla, social studies education-special education dual licensure; Bret Balka of LaGrange, chemical engineering; Damian Bowker of Wolcottville, associate in business administration; Kodie Boyer of Rome City, criminal justice; Brett Bridenthal of Shipshewana, design engineering technology and master of business administration; Ashleigh Depew of Garrett, doctor of physical therapy; Bo Drerup of Kendallville, master of business administration; Heather Fritz of Columbia City, design engineering technology and master of business administration; Joy Geist-Norden of Garrett, psychology; Zachary Hewitt of Pierceton, general studies; Erica Hoot of Churubusco, doctor of physical therapy; Christa Hulbert of Avilla, surgical technology; Haruka Hyoda of Hudson, exercise science; Ross Kirkton of Middlebury, business administration and master of business administration; Alexandrea Kresse of Avilla, master of science in leadership; Ashlyn Maskow of Howe, elementary education-special education dual licensure; Joshua Middleton of Middlebury, computer engineering; Derek Miller of Shipshewana, civil engineering; Vanessa Munoz of LaGrange, biology; Riley Rasler of Wolcottville, exercise science; Alex Robbins of Pierceton, sport management; Codey Shafer of LaGrange, business administration; Haley Shively of Churubusco, biology; Tyler Wasikowski of Orland, business administration; Seth Wentworth of Albion, chemical engineering; and Maya York of Hudson, psychology.
