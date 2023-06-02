MARSHALL, Texas — It was not a good opening day at the NCAA Division III Softball Championship on Thursday for any of the higher seeds, which all lost their first-round contests to drop to Friday’s elimination bracket.
That included third-seeded Trine University, who fell behind 7-0 early to No. 6 Rowan before falling 11-4 to put themselves in danger of an early exit. The Thunder face a 2:30 p.m. elimination game against No. 2 Linfield (Ore.) on Friday afternoon on Taylor Field at Bell Park on the campus of East Texas Baptist University.
In other first-round games on Thursday, No. 1 Salisbury lost to No. 8 Moravian 4-1; No. 5 Berry knocked off No. 4 Christopher Newport, the defending champion, 3-0; and No. 6 Coe took down Linfield 3-0.
Playing the final game of the night, not much seemed to go right for the Thunder (40-5), who arrived in Texas on a 17-game winning streak.
“That was an absolute butt-kicking,” Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen said. “They outpitched us, they outhit us, they out-competed us. We did not come out ready to play, and they did.”
Rowan struck for four runs in the top of the third, two in the fourth, and one in the fifth before Trine finally cracked the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. The typically hit-happy Thunder were held hitless until that fifth inning and tallied only six hits on the night.
Trine pitching surrendered 11 runs on eight hits on the night and the Thunder defense committed a pair of uncharacteristic errors.
Junior third baseman Scarlett Elliott had an RBI double and Ashleigh Tranter, Reese Ruvalcaba and Ainsley Phillips also had a run-scoring hit apiece.
The top four hitters in Trine’s order went a combined 0-for-14 with a walk.
“Tomorrow’s a new day,” Danklefsen said.
Elliott said she and her teammates know their backs are against the wall from here on out with no room for error.
“We’ve been in that position before,” Elliott said.
