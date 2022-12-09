ANGOLA — One team was going to walk out of the Hornet’s Nest a winner for the first time this season.
Whether it was going to be the host Angola or the visiting Garrett Railroaders ultimately came down to the third quarter, where the Hornets held Garrett scoreless on the way to a 48-29 victory.
“Proud of the kids,” Angola coach Brandon Appleton said. “They’ve had a tough start to the season, and to be able to come back and pick one up, it always feels good.”
Ten different players scored for the Hornets (1-4, 1-1 Northeast Corner Conference), with junior Dane Lantz (11 points), and seniors Tyler Call (10 points) and Landon Herbert (7 points) leading the team, though Appleton still said his team can be better offensively.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball well tonight,” he said. “We actually had good looks, but we didn’t put them in the basket like we needed to. But you’ll have those and that’s why we really harp on them on defense and make sure we keep ourselves in games with the way we defend.”
The stout defense in the third allowed Angola to gain some breathing room, as the Hornets themselves only scored nine points on offense, with neither team scoring in the final 2:56 of the quarter.
Garrett (0-6, 0-3) struggled in the scoring column early in the game too, with its first two field goals coming from junior Jaxon Robinson off of a pair of steals with 2:19 and 37 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Senior Kyle Smith added two free throws for the Railroaders at the end of the quarter to trail 8-6.
Robinson had nine points and Smith scored six for the Railroaders.
Junior Drayton Myers would tie the game at eight with his lone basket early in the second, but the Hornets then went on a 13-2 run featuring 3-pointers from Lantz and junior Trey Hinman (3 points) and an and-1 from Call.
“Dane Lantz doesn’t know a bad shot,” Appleton said.
A 25-15 halftime lead quickly led to the 34-15 lead following the third, and their largest lead of the game, 37-15 following an and-1 from Herbert to start the fourth.
“That was good to see Landon Herbert out there shooting it with confidence, even though it wasn’t going in tonight,” Appleton said. “You can see he’s getting a little more aggressive at the basket and getting more confident shooting the ball.”
More contributors for Angola were juniors Cam McGee and Lane King and sophomore Kyler Huscher with four points apiece, junior Aidan Barry and freshman Tommy Caswell with two points each and freshman Hawk Hasselman with one point.
Other scorers for Garrett were senior Tyler Gater with five points, junior Luke Coffman with three, and sophomore Parker Reed, junior Drayton Myers and senior Konner DeWitt with two points apiece.
The Hornets won the junior varsity game 46-20, after leading the Railroaders 8-0 after the first quarter, 26-5 at halftime and 44-10 through the third.
Hasselman led the Hornets 13 points. Garrett junior Tyler Reining led the game with 14 for the Railroaders.
The Hornets also won the C-Team game, 42-24, led by freshman Haven Stockamp’s 22 points. Garrett freshman Camden Masek had 14 to lead the Railroaders.
Angola plays a non-conference game today at Northridge with a varsity tipoff time of about 7:45 p.m. Garrett will host Bellmont next Wednesday.
