Remember to shop local

The little guys of small business have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The holiday season offers a great opportunity to help them get back on their feet as the pandemic subsides and the economy rebounds with trillions of dollars poured in from our generous Uncle Sam. And there are many other good reasons to shop them.
Your money stays local
That’s another way to love your neighbor during the holiday season. Each dollar you spend locally allows three times that amount to enter the local economy, according to a study conducted by the American Independent Business Alliance. Online shopping is the same.
Locally owned businesses generally buy supplies from other locally owned business, the staff eats out in the community and grabs a beer or coffee at the local pub or café. In short, multiple businesses benefit from your dollar spent.
Local business also invests in the community and, most importantly, non-profit organizations. The National Technical Reports Library has produced data that shows local non-profits receive 350% more money from its local small business neighbors than from out-of-town and larger corporate retailers.
Among those are community shelters, fundraisers and other community partners.
Local business is also hiring its neighbors.
Shopping local is environmentally friendly
When you buy local, your carbon footprint is decreased because your purchase doesn’t have to be transported by air or ground. The locally owned business is also probably expending fewer resources.
A business built on service
The local small business also offers better customer service. Why? Because they have to work twice as hard to keep you coming back and referring others. The local business is the best way to receive individual, customized attention and products. The prices will be more competitive, too.
Small businesses selecting products based not on a national sales plan, but on their own interests and the needs of their local customers, guarantees a much broader range of product choices.
