Art Hammer Wetlands
East trailhead: 10277 N. Eagle Island Road, Rome City
West trailhead: 9706 N. C.R. 125W, Wawaka
Detering Nature Preserve
125 Kammerer Road, Kendallville
Edna W. Spurgeon Woodland Reserve
9478 N. C.R. 600W, Ligonier
Florence Badger Nature Preserve
9091 E. C.R. 300S, LaOtto
Lloyd W. Bender Memorial Forest
1891 N. River Road West, Albion
Lonidaw
987 N. Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville
For more information on ACRES Land Trust Nature Preserves visit acreslandtrust.org.
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center
2388 S. C.R. 500W, Albion
