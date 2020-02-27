Cruise-ins
Held monthly May through September.
Owners of classic and collector cars, hot rods and customs display their vehicles around Auburn’s courthouse square on Thursday evenings in the spring and fall. The events are free for car owners and spectators.
RM Sotheby’s Car Auctions
May 8-9 and Sept. 3-6
Auburn Auction Park, C.R. 11-A east of Interstate 69 exit 326, Auburn
July
Garrett Heritage Days
July 4 holiday period
Features games and activities, musical entertainment, food, a parade and a fireworks finale. Most events take place in Eastside Park on East Houston Street, immediately north of Garrett schools. www.garrettheritagedays.com
July 5 fireworks
July 5 at Auburn Auction Park, on C.R. 11-A south of the city
Includes musical entertainment, contests, food vendors and ends with a fireworks show. Freewill donations are accepted for admission.
St. Joe Pickle Festival
July 16-18
Celebrates the home of Sechler’s Pickles. Highlights include the Pickle Derby, Pickle People Contest and Pickle Cook-Off. Entertainment is offered each day with lots of crafts and food vendors. The grand finale parade and tours of Sechler’s Pickle factory take place on Saturday of the event. www.stjoeindiana.org
August
Ashley-Hudson Festival
First weekend in August
The annual event features activities in both of the neighboring towns, a grand parade, food and children’s activities.
Butler Days
Aug. 6-8 in downtown Butler
Features rides, musical entertainment, games, food vendors and a parade. Facebook.com, search Butler Indiana Happenings.
Spencerville
A community Halloween party takes place in October. The community also holds a Thanksgiving dinner each November at the Spencerville Community Building.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Week before Labor Day
One of the world’s leading and longest-running classic-car events. Activities include car shows, a parade, food and free musical entertainment in downtown Auburn, two collector car auctions and activities at Auburn’s automotive museums. www.ACDfestival.org
September
DeKalb County Free Fall Fair
Sept. 28 to Oct. 3
One of Indiana’s largest county fairs takes over the streets of Auburn for a week. With free admission to everything, the fair features rides and food vendors in downtown Auburn, musical entertainment on a stage near downtown and livestock judging, tractor pulls and horse events at the 4-H fairgrounds just southeast of downtown. www.Dekalbcountyfair.org
November
Christmas Parade
November 24, 7 p.m., Auburn
The parade takes place on South Main Street to the courthouse square and ends with the ceremonial lighting of the Frosty the Snowman display over Courtyard Park. www.daba4auburn.org
