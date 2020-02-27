Cruise-ins

Held monthly May through September.

Owners of classic and collector cars, hot rods and customs display their vehicles around Auburn’s courthouse square on Thursday evenings in the spring and fall. The events are free for car owners and spectators.

RM Sotheby’s Car Auctions

May 8-9 and Sept. 3-6

Auburn Auction Park, C.R. 11-A east of Interstate 69 exit 326, Auburn

July

Garrett Heritage Days

July 4 holiday period

Features games and activities, musical entertainment, food, a parade and a fireworks finale. Most events take place in Eastside Park on East Houston Street, immediately north of Garrett schools. www.garrettheritagedays.com

July 5 fireworks

July 5 at Auburn Auction Park, on C.R. 11-A south of the city

Includes musical entertainment, contests, food vendors and ends with a fireworks show. Freewill donations are accepted for admission.

St. Joe Pickle Festival

July 16-18

Celebrates the home of Sechler’s Pickles. Highlights include the Pickle Derby, Pickle People Contest and Pickle Cook-Off. Entertainment is offered each day with lots of crafts and food vendors. The grand finale parade and tours of Sechler’s Pickle factory take place on Saturday of the event. www.stjoeindiana.org

August

Ashley-Hudson Festival

First weekend in August

The annual event features activities in both of the neighboring towns, a grand parade, food and children’s activities.

Butler Days

Aug. 6-8 in downtown Butler

Features rides, musical entertainment, games, food vendors and a parade. Facebook.com, search Butler Indiana Happenings.

Spencerville

A community Halloween party takes place in October. The community also holds a Thanksgiving dinner each November at the Spencerville Community Building.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival

Week before Labor Day

One of the world’s leading and longest-running classic-car events. Activities include car shows, a parade, food and free musical entertainment in downtown Auburn, two collector car auctions and activities at Auburn’s automotive museums. www.ACDfestival.org

September

DeKalb County Free Fall Fair

Sept. 28 to Oct. 3

One of Indiana’s largest county fairs takes over the streets of Auburn for a week. With free admission to everything, the fair features rides and food vendors in downtown Auburn, musical entertainment on a stage near downtown and livestock judging, tractor pulls and horse events at the 4-H fairgrounds just southeast of downtown. www.Dekalbcountyfair.org

November

Christmas Parade

November 24, 7 p.m., Auburn

The parade takes place on South Main Street to the courthouse square and ends with the ceremonial lighting of the Frosty the Snowman display over Courtyard Park. www.daba4auburn.org

