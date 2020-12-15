PLAINFIELD — Bruce Crager, 81, of Plainfield, Indiana, passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, surrounded by family.
Bruce was born on Aug. 9, 1939, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, to Johnie Crager and Rebie (Neeley) Crager.
He graduated from Garrett High School in 1957.
Bruce served four years in the U.S. Air Force.
For many years he drove for Consolitated Freight Co., earning a reward for safe driving four million miles.
Bruce is survived by his longtime partner, Elizabeth Bolyard; children, Dereck Crager and Nicole Jones; stepson, Jeff Saunders; six grandchildren; and three sisters, Beulah Herron, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Beth Mohseni, of Boulder, Colorado, and Belva Demaree, of Albion, Indiana.
Services will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.