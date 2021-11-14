Angola Marching Hornets place sixth at state finals
INDIANAPOLIS — Angola’s Marching Hornets finished sixth at the Indiana State School Music Association Open Class C state finals Nov. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Angola competed against nine other bands in the state finals. The band secured its position in the finals after finishing in the top 10 of semi-state competition Oct. 30 at Decatur Central High School.
Their show, titled “Cube Squared,” featured the songs “Rephrydgeration” by Todd Stalter, “You are the Reason” by Calum Scott and “Hip to be Square” by Huey Lewis and the News.
Forest River planning Ligonier expansion
LIGONIER — Elkhart-based Forest River RV announced Wednesday it will expand its business to Ligonier’s industrial park, which it expects will create 500 new jobs in the city over the next couple years.
“This is great news for the city of Ligonier,” Mayor Patty Fisel said. “I would like to thank Forest River and their team for making this happen. This is a move that will affect everyone in Noble County.”
Forest River primarily builds recreational vehicles, commercial trucks, cargo trailers and buses.
The company purchased three buildings in September at the city’s industrial park on Gerber Street. The buildings will consist of a total of 160,000 square feet to bring its service center, parts and IBEX travel trailer production centers to the location.
Forest River currently has a plant at the industrial park under one of its brand names, Puma, which employs 160 people.
“We are excited to continue expanding our operations in Noble County where we have access to a talented workforce, strong RV manufacturing history and ecosystem, and business-friendly environment,” Michael Stump, director of communications for Forest River, said in a press release.
The company said it’s also investing more than $4.4 million to acquire an additional 65 acres at the industrial park to construct three 95,000 square foot buildings and invest $400,000 in new machinery and equipment.
Earlier this year, the company announced an expansion of its operations in Butler.
Crooked Lake condo project passes on 4-1 vote
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals voted 4-1 Monday to approve a 10-unit condominium project for Crooked Lake.
The meeting was a continued session on the proposal from local developers Crown Point LLC.
All that was left for the BZA was to question the developer of Casey’s Landings about the project. Casey’s Landings is taking from the name of Casey’s Cove Marina, where the development will take place. Casey’s Cove has moved to Orland Road, about a mile north of Crooked Lake.
There wasn’t any public participation in Monday’s meeting; that was held during the Oct. 12 meeting. Numerous people spoke and twice, at the end of public participation, board Chair Doug Smith asked if anyone else wanted to speak and none did in October.
Many members of the audience held up red placards Monday that said “Please vote NO to Multi Family Housing For Crooked Lake!”
There were few questions about the project from BZA members. What seemed most important to the members was whether the units could be used for rentals or short-term rentals that are becoming more popular across the globe.
Strebig said weekly rentals would not be allowed, but off-season or long-term rentals by owners of the units might.
The condominiums will range in size from 1,800 to 2,200 square feet with units containing two or three bedrooms. Each unit will have a single-car garage. There will be docking on the lake.
One of the buildings on site currently used by Casey’s Cove will be turned into storage for the condo owners.
Margy Rockwood, a seasonal resident who is leading the charge against the project, said her group, the Committee to Protect the Lake’s Heritage, was considering legal action. If it does, it would be against the BZA, not the developers.
Crown Point was able to meet all the requirements for a special exception for such a development under the county’s zoning ordinance. No variances were needed for the project.
Rockwood and others say the developers are using a loophole in the law by using the much more broad standards for business versus lake residential — the project consists of both — though a special exception for condominiums is allowed under both.
Longtime police officer retires
LAGRANGE — For 25 years, Don Faust carried a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office badge and protected the people of LaGrange County. As of Nov. 5, Lt. Detective Don Faust officially retired.
Faust, who started with the department in 1996 as a reserve officer, said it was simply the right time for him to step away from a job he’s loved.
Faust said working as a law enforcement officer is a big responsibility, and a job he never took that responsibility lightly.
“This is a serious job, and I just wanted to leave this place a little bit better than it was when I arrived, and I think I’d done some things well,” he said.
Faust said the job of working as a local law enforcement officer is more demanding than most people realize.
“You have a lot of different responsibilities and you do the best you can,” he explained. “Sometimes, it’s hard for police officers to stay on top of everything that goes on.”
He has accepted a new job with Parkview, working for its hospital system’s police force.
With his retirement, Faust says he’ll finally have time to work on a couple of personal projects. He enjoys woodworking, and several years ago, he bought an aging 1954 GMC pickup truck he wants to rebuild and turn into a hot rod.
“I promised myself when I retired I would start to work on those,” he said.
Kendallville businesses can apply for grants
KENDALLVILLE — Downtown building owners are being connected with applications and information if they’re interested in a piece of the city’s $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant.
The city is still in the early phases of preparing a project made up of multiple downtown building facade upgrades, but is continuing to push forward as it hopes to have designs ready by spring and have a project bid and ready for construction by summer.
Kendallville was one of two communities awarded $2 million as part of the new pilot program, which is aimed at historic preservation in Indiana downtowns. Originally only advertised as having one winner, the state ultimately picked both Kendallville and Brookville to be the first communities to try out the new program.
The grant can be used to make facade repairs and upgrades on historic buildings. The city is requiring a match of only 15% from building owners in order to get a building makeover.
An email to downtown building owners went out this week with an application and more information about the project as the city is putting together a roster of who’s in and who’s out on the grant project.
The four-page application asks building owners to provide some information about improvements they’ve made in the past as well as provide a detailed explanation of what they’d like to do with grant funds.
If accepted into the project, building owners would work with an architecture firm — yet to be hired by the city although leaders are in the midst of a search — to create a technical design and fine tune cost estimation.
If taking part, the building owners will be restricted from doing any of the quoted work themselves, which must be completed by the professional contractor that will be competitively bid in 2022.
JobSpark inspires young students to future careers
AUBURN — More than 4,000 middle and high school students from five counties and employers from more than 50 businesses gathered at the J. Kruse Education Center Tuesday and Wednesday for a Junior Achievement JobSpark event.
At the event, students learned about potential employment opportunities. Employers provided hands-on demonstrations while sharing information about skills and educational requirements for the different tasks.
Students from schools in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Adams and Allen counties participated in the event.
JobSpark is a career and workforce ready initiative of Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana. The program connects thousands of area students to businesses and organizations to “spark” their interest in careers and get them excited about their future.
At JobSpark, students explored eight different industry clusters: agriculture and natural resources; health and life sciences; architecture, engineering and construction; government, law and public service; advanced manufacturing, engineering and logistics; information technology and hospitality, tourism and arts.
Students had the opportunity to lay bricks, make a tin coin from a sand mold, hold protective equipment worn by Federal Bureau of Investigations personnel and sit in a pilot’s seat as examples of the many hands-on activities and experiences.
