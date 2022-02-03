KENDALLVILLE — Seventh-grade student Alex Ormiston won the St. John Lutheran School Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The spelling bee is a preliminary contest of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Ormiston will take an online qualifying test to potentially advance to the next level of competition and will represent St. John in the Regional Spelling Bee.
Eighth-grade student Landon Kintz was runner-up.
Representing the fifth-grade class were Violet Hobart, Bryson Shire, and Bryston Williams. Sixth-grade spellers were Anna Conrad, Dallas Dean, and Fyo Hayden. Paige Gibson, Andrew McKinley, and Ormiston represented the seventh-grade class. The eighth-grade class was represented by Nataliy Dennis, Kintz and Lilly Moser.
The student body and some parents cheered on the spellers virtually. In the seventh round, Hayden misspelled “caverns” and captured third place.
Kintz and Ormiston were the only two competitors to remain. They battled back and forth for 17 more rounds.
In the 25th round overall, Kintz misspelled “trodden” and Ormiston correctly spelled “swankiest.”
Ormiston then correctly spelled the championship word “reflexology” to become the school champion, with Kintz finishing as runner up.
