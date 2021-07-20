Indiana Tech is once again an approved education provider for Indiana’s Workforce Ready Grant, which is part of the state’s Next Level Jobs program.
The initiative provides state residents with free training in high-paying, in-demand industries like manufacturing, construction, health sciences, business, information technology and more. Qualifying students can have the entire cost of an undergraduate certificate from Indiana Tech covered by the grant. Indiana Tech was awarded $2 million in funding by the grant, which means the university could provide undergraduate certificate programs at no charge to nearly 300 qualifying students.
“Indiana Tech is pleased to be part of the Indiana Workforce Ready program for a second year,” said Steve Herendeen, vice president for enrollment management at Indiana Tech. “Our industry-focused undergraduate certificates are designed to help students build the skills and knowledge they need to be ready for the jobs of the future.”
Indiana Tech offers undergraduate certificates in high-demand fields that allow students to improve their knowledge and skills, giving them a competitive edge and enabling them to advance in their careers. Each undergraduate certificate is comprised of six to seven courses, and students can choose from the following programs:
Basic Accounting InsurTech
Business Analytics Management
Construction Management Marketing
Health Care Administration Organizational Leadership
Human Resources Management Production Management
Applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible for Indiana Workforce Ready Grant funding:
• Be an Indiana resident and a U.S. citizen (or eligible non-citizen)
• Have a high school diploma (or equivalent) but less than a college degree
• Enroll in any qualifying training program at an eligible training provider
• Complete the FAFSA
• Maintain Satisfactory Academic Progress
• Enroll at least half-time (dependent students must be enrolled full time to receive grant funding)
Indiana Tech offers career-focused certificate and degree programs in a format designed to fit busy schedules. Accelerated six-week courses are offered online, on-site at regional locations throughout Indiana, or a combination of both. Students can take one class at a time and make rapid progress toward certificate or degree completion.
Learn more about Indiana Tech’s undergraduate certificate programs at indianatech.edu/CERTIFICATES. For more information or to apply, students can work with their local Indiana Tech admissions team or contact the Warrior Information Network at 888.832.4742 or cps@indianatech.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.