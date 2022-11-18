ANGOLA — Trine University’s football team took a step forward in 2022, The Thunder finished 7-3 overall (3-3 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association), an improvement over 2021’s 6-4 mark.
Trine had eight players named to All-MIAA teams. Senior free safety Keysean Amison was named the conference’s defensive most valuable player.
The Thunder were in a three-way tie for third place in the conference Adrian and Hope. They were all behind champion Alma and runner-up Albion.
The Scots and the Britons met last Saturday in the final game of the 2022 regular season at Bahlke Field in Alma, Michigan, to decide the MIAA title and NCAA Division III playoff spot that comes with it. Alma won 34-31 to win its first MIAA football title since 2004.
The Scots (10-0) host 10-0 Mount St. Joseph, Ohio, at noon today in the first round of the five-round tournament that culminates Dec. 16 at Navy Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, in the Stagg Bowl, the Division III national championship game.
For Trine coach Troy Abbs, his staff and players, being the team that hoists the MIAA hardware and goes to the playoffs is a primary goal every season. And now that the 2022 season is in the books, the work for 2023 is already underway.
Abbs and his staff spent this week having one-on-one meetings with players, getting a preliminary feel for who intends to return in 2023. Trine’s seniors can take advantage of an extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc with college athletics in 2020.
Those decisions should be made by the end of 2022, Abbs said.
A prime focus for Abbs and his staff for the next few months will be recruiting. That process is a constant one, even during the season, when potential recruits are brought to Trine for visits, including some of those with a chance to see Thunder football up close and personal on game days.
Robert Riley, Trine’s special teams coordinator and linebackers coach, also serves as recruiting coordinator, Abbs said. Trine assistants each have an assigned territory to cover, and will be logging lots of miles in rental cars over the next few months as they fan out all over the country connecting with potential recruits.
“Then, we’ll bring some of them on campus,” Abbs said.
Returning players will be engaged in off-season workouts, especially conditioning and weightlifting. In late March and April, there are 16 practice days available for spring football. Just four of those can be in helmets and shoulder pads.
A solid nucleus on both sides of the football will be back in 2023, Abbs said.
“We played a lot of guys this year,” Abbs said. “Our linebacker group was ravaged by injuries. This season was tough on us, but it’s a huge positive for the future.”
The offseason also means Abbs and his staff get to spend more time with their families – something the eighth-year Thunder coach values and stresses constantly.
