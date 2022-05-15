Fire destroys Fremont restaurant
FREMONT — An early Thursday morning fire led to the destruction of the Red Arrow Restaurant but neighboring businesses sustained only minor damage at the strip mall located in the 6800 block of North Old U.S. 27.
A staff person was on site and noticed smoke and alerted authorities at about 5:46 a.m. Thursday, Fremont Fire Chief Eric Hufnagle said.
“It’s believed to have started in the attic area,” Hufnagle said.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate, but Hufnagle is all but certain that foul play is not involved.
Hufnagle said the fire was brought under control in 20 minutes, though Fremont crews remained on the scene for about four hours to assist with investigatory duties and cleanup.
Neighboring business State Line Tobacco sustained some water damage and was to reopen. Bubba’s Pizza, at the opposite end of the building, sustained smoke damage. A recording on the restaurant’s phone said Bubba’s will reopen on Wednesday after the business goes through a professional cleaning.
While the contents of Red Arrow were destroyed, Hufnagle said, “The building is salvageable, we believe.”
Trail bridge being reconstructed
ANGOLA — Ron Langston and Dave Hagelberger of Gleave Construction knew the pedestrian bridge they helped build in 2019 was strong, but not strong enough for a truck.
Especially a tanker truck hauling chemicals to a lift station.
Langston and Hagelberger are back at the bridge just south of C.R. 400N, near Lake Charles, where the bridge is being reconstructed after a tanker driver mistakenly tried to drive across the bridge to access the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District lift station at Ramada Inn.
Gleave Construction of Fort Wayne built the original bridge in 2019 when the trail project was completed and won the bid to rebuilt it. Langston and Hagelberger were on the crew when the bridge was originally built.
On Monday the crew was reframing the bridge to accept new composite decking and railing so the structure can reopen to bikes and pedestrians in a couple of weeks.
The bridge has been out of commission since Nov. 17, 2021, after the ill-fated accident. The cost of reconstruction was bid at $61,420.
The tanker truck owned by Aulick Chemical Solutions, Nicholasville, Kentucky, ended up crushing the bridge and falling through to a wetland area underneath on Nov. 17.
“He was following his GPS and that’s the way it took him,” Sheriff R.J. Robinson said at the time.
Avilla man to serve 30 months in federal prison
FORT WAYNE — An Avilla man will have to serve 30 months in federal prison and pay back just more than $250,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Adam N. Bock, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady, on his plea of guilty to removing, obliterating, tampering or altering a vehicle identification number of a motor vehicle, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
In addition to his prison term, he was given 2 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $251,948.59 in restitution to victims of the offense.
According to documents in this case, in 2017 and 2018, Bock and an accomplice stole 25 travel trailers from businesses in Indiana and Michigan. They then replaced the VIN numbers and rebranded the trailers in Bock’s company name. Thereafter, Bock and his accomplice sold many of the rebranded trailers to innocent third-party purchasers.
Auburn boards approve emergency housing project
AUBURN — The Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals and Plan Commission approved a plan to turn part of a former motel into emergency and transitional housing.
Fortify Life & Fortify Home will operate its emergency housing out of the back portion of the former Days Inn. The front portion will be torn down for a new retail development that is being proposed.
The BZA voted unanimously in favor of the plan despite the city administration giving the development an unfavorable recommendation for the location in the city’s commercial district. The city claims the temporary housing doesn’t fit with the city’s vision, its Unified Development Ordinance and the Auburn 2040 master plan.
“It was approved a year ago by the city,” said Marty Hohler, vice chair of the BZA. “Whatever is going up in the front lot will hide the back lot. These families are desperate for services; they are leaving our community. It makes sense to keep them here around the support services they need.”
The emergency housing will feature 28 separate rooms with outward facing doors for added security to the residents. It will be staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with security patrols throughout the night.
Auburn sports park plan approved; traffic study requested
AUBURN — Exactly what impact will Auburn Sports Groups’ sports complex have on traffic flow and congestion on C.R. 11A and C.R. 23?
That is the question left to be answered and the question most asked by residents living near the complex, especially those living directly east of it on C.R. 23.
Although there was no real opposition to the complex during Tuesday night’s Auburn Plan Commission meeting, several DeKalb County residents took the opportunity to voice their concern over traffic around the complex.
Mark McCollough, who lives directly across from the proposed entrance to the facility off of C.R. 23, was one of the most vocal about the issue.
“I am not against the complex, I just hope we can find a win-win for everyone,” McCollough said. “Myself and the neighbors are concerned about the traffic.”
DeKalb County Commissioners have requested a traffic study of the area before a new entrance to the park will be permitted off C.R. 23.
The traffic study will examine current traffic volumes and proposed volumes with over 2,000 parking spaces projected at the complex on the north side of C.R. 11A. It will also take into account the development of the south side of C.R. 11A, which developers said will include retail businesses, hotels and other businesses. It will examine traffic entering and exiting Interstate 69 off of C.R. 11A, the intersection of C.R. 427 and C.R. 11A and the volume along C.R. 23.
The sports complex will feature eight baseball/softball diamonds, three turf soccer fields, one natural grass soccer field, 10 indoor basketball courts, volleyball courts and an indoor full size football field. Amenities around the facility will include a walking trail connecting the entire property, a splash pad — which will be open to residents of DeKalb County — concession stands, covered pavilion and parking on the south side of the complex and north side.
Finishing touches being put on new county annex
ALBION — It’s now less than a month to go before Noble County government is ready to move next door into its brand new annex.
Finishing touches are being put on the $15 million building on the west side of the courthouse square in downtown Albion. County leaders are already prepping to start renovation the courthouse after most departments move out.
At Monday’s Noble County Commissioners meeting, highway department engineer Zack Smith, who has been coordinating the annex project for the county, provided numerous updates on final steps to get the annex open and occupied.
First, equipment suppliers are already inside the building getting furniture delivered and set up in the county offices. Furniture arrived earlier, so installers are getting a good jump on making sure everything is built and ready to go.
Second, crews have gone through and compiled a “punch list,” small items that need addressing after heavy construction is completed before final acceptance of the building. Smith reported there have been no problems with that and crews have worked through to fix any lingering problems or rough edges.
Third, the county opted to purchase outdoor lettering for the building at a cost of $6,420. That will include 16-inch black aluminum letters for the building name, along with 12-inch letters for the street address.
Fourth, Smith went through arrangements for a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday June 3. The dedication will include comments from commissioners, county council members, architect American Structurepoint, Town of Albion representatives and Smith, with a ribbon cutting to follow. After that ceremony, local officials will get guided tours of the building.
When finished, the courthouse will primarily be used for the courts and probation department in the future, with the planned renovation allowing those departments more room.
Butler names youth field for World Series champion
BUTLER — Harry Loran “Nemo” Leibold didn’t live in Butler for very long, but a little piece of him will forever be part of the community.
With several family members present — some traveling from California — the youth league field at Hathaway Park was named in Leibold’s honor under sunny skies Saturday afternoon in between games of the Bobcat Youth League’s opening day.
The Butler Park and Recreation Board made the decision to name the park in recognition of Leibold, who was born in Butler in 1892 and spent 13 seasons playing Major League Baseball.
A larger, permanent plaque features Leibold’s statistics and photos. One of the dugouts features a life-sized mural.
Leibold played for four Major League teams — the Cleveland Naps, who later became the Indians and are now known as the Guardians, the Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox and Washington Senators, now known as the Minnesota Twins.
He was a regular outfielder on two World Series championship teams — the 1917 White Sox and 1924 Senators.
