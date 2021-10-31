Investigators trying to determine cause of laundry fire
KENDALLVILLE — The fire that destroyed the Wash ‘N’ Dry laundromat Wednesday afternoon started when witnesses at the property saw smoke coming from a bathroom in the rear part of the building.
Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said the first call came around 2:15 p.m. of smoke coming from the rear bathroom.
The building sustained significant damage, but firefighters do not know what caused the blaze.
McKinley said, at this time, there was nothing suspicious about how the fire started and the fire marshal is working to speak with all witnesses. He said other fires flared up in the building after the initial report.
Firefighters were on the scene until about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night investigating the property.
The fire also caused heavy smoke to billow over the nearby neighborhood as the building burned, but the firefighting effort otherwise remained contained to the tight property.
Kendallville firefighters were assisted by crews from Albion and Avilla fire departments. Corunna provided coverage at one of the city’s fire stations.
The building, which is owned by Deb’s Wash N Dry LLC of Angola, was built in 1960 according to its county property record, and measures about 2,800 square feet in size.
Harbor Freight Tools has ‘soft opening’ in Auburn
AUBURN — Harbor Freight Tools, which bills itself America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, will officially open its new store in Auburn at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov 13.
The Auburn store, located at 1014 W. 7th St., opened Tuesday and is considered in the “soft opening phase,” according to Harbor Freight marketing media planner Lisa Hartley. It is the company’s 30th location in Indiana.
The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more. Averaging 15,000 square feet, Harbor Freight said in a news release its stores are much easier to shop than the huge home centers.
Indiana to offer subsidies to help with broadband
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said the state will help people who can’t afford broadband get connected with subsidies for internet service.
She made the announcement recently in a wide-ranging interview with KPC Media Group journalists. The broadband initiative is part of the Next Level Connections program.
So far, most of the programs offered by the sweeping legislation from 2019 and 2021 have been geared toward getting broadband infrastructure in place, particularly in rural Indiana, and providing grant incentives to providers to identify areas that are under-served and get people and schools connected.
Details of the program have yet to be announced by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, which Crouch oversees and will be in charge of administering the program.
Subsidies offered by OCRA may pay for:
• Fees charged by service providers to install, activate, equipment costs and other one-time fees that will enable a connection.
• Monthly subscription fees, including modem and router charges.
Kendallville trying to find tenant for former Courier building
KENDALLVILLE — Since the building that once housed LSC Communications shut down in December 2020, the issue at hand has been finding a new company to occupy it.
The building is 300,000 square feet and the major challenge is finding someone with enough capital and equipment to fill it entirely.
Noble County has seen most of its industrial property sold and is now at a point where there isn’t much left available for employers to move into.
Kendallville especially has seen its industrial space at nearly max capacity, with the LSC plant, formerly known as Courier, representing one big vacancy, with emphasis on the “big.”
Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said there has been lots of interest in the former Courier building but some recent inquiries didn’t work out.
“We’ve had about three to four potential buyers who were interested but those ended up falling through and they walked away,” she said.
One of the turn offs among those past leads were that the building has too much space, and that the building is landlocked and doesn’t have space to do outside storage.
The city is constructing a 75,000-square-foot shell building, hoping to target that size for companies seeking additional space.
Region’s unemployment numbers decline
INDIANAPOLIS — Northeast Indiana unemployment rates saw significant declines in September, including Allen County, which experienced a 1.6 percentage points decrease, and neighboring Whitley County, where the drop was 1.5 percentage points.
All of the other counties covered by KPC Media Group publications, which cover six counties, also saw significant declines.
September’s labor market numbers reflected more people are working, fewer people are searching for work, but some counties reflected a smaller overall labor force compared to both the previous month and a year ago, according to analysis by Northeast Indiana Works.
DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties all had more people working and fewer unemployed workers between August and September. All counties in this corner of the state had an unemployment rate for September below 5%, as did most of the state.
“Despite the promising numbers, there seems to be little or no letup in the need for workers across most industry sectors,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works.
“That is reflected in the steady scheduling of job fairs, the rise in the number of regional online job postings, and the continued focus by employers on expanding hiring and retention incentives. More people who left the workforce may return, but a fair question is: Even then, will we have enough available workers to meet the needs of employers?”
County tax sale nets nearly $700,000 in delinquent taxes
AUBURN — DeKalb County’s annual tax sale netted more than $698,000 in delinquent taxes, from 27 of the 130 properties that were on this year’s sale list.
Before Wednesday’s sale, 32 of the county’s original 162 properties — which were 18 months overdue on taxes — were redeemed.
Properties head to the annual tax sale if the owners have missed three consecutive due dates. The auction, held annually in October in DeKalb County, offers tax liens to buyers on delinquent properties that aren’t redeemed. The buyers pay the overdue amount in full in exchange for a new lien, which they can then pursue the property’s titled owner to repay.
Tax liens are an investment opportunity for tax sale buyers, who earn a percentage return if the owner pays off the lien. If not, after a year’s time, the lien holder can petition the court for a tax deed, which then confers title and ownership of the property to them.
At this year’s sale, only 27 of the 130 parcels eligible for sale sold, leaving 103 delinquent within the county.
The majority of the parcels sold in Wednesday’s sale were residential units or parcels of land. Some of the parcels fetched large amounts of money. A property on C.R. 6 north of Butler — which had a $1,570.74 lien — sold for $75,000. Another property in Auburn with a lien of $3,196.96 sold for $90,000.
There were eight parcels that sold for $50,000 or more.
