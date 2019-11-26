BUTLER — Pardon Eastside boys basketball coach Ryan Abbott for being a little excited for the new season.
While the Blazers graduated their two leading scorers, Alex Yoder (14.5 points per game) and Chase Franz (12.2), there’s plenty of talent to go around.
“The overall skill level of this team is high,” Abbott said. “Our ability to handle the ball and shoot it from different positions will enable this team to play at a faster pace and spread the floor to gain offensive advantages that will be important to us.
“We’re very excited about the leadership we have in seniors Noah Johnson and Gavin Pfefferkorn,” he added. “Both have played a lot of varsity basketball and they really understand our program from a cerebral level. We’re excited with what they bring to the table.”
Johnson averaged six points per game last year and Pfefferkorn contributed 5.5 points per contest.
“We expect Noah to assert himself on both sides of the floor as our leader,” Abbott said. “Gavin is naturally a quiet young man, but we will need him to be aggressive on rebounding the basketball, blocking shots and being an offensive threat with his leaping ability and mid-range jumper.”
The Blazers finished with a 10-14 record in all games last season and were 4-7 in the Northeast Corner Conference.
Brandon Kinsey moves up to varsity assistant after coaching the reserve team the past three seasons. Landen Brow will take over as reserve coach and Jacob Thompson is a new assistant coach.
After Johnson and Pfefferkorn, the only player returning with varsity experience is Gabe Trevino who started games as a freshman.
Members of Eastside’s 17-5 reserve team will be expected to make an impact at the varsity level, including juniors Hayden Gardner and Wade Miller, sophomores Logan Fry, Hugh Henderson, Zach Northrup, Nick Snyder and Owen Willard.
Others who could contribute include freshmen Santino Brewer and Caeden Moughler.
“We expect (Gabe) to have a breakout year as a sophomore,” Abbott said. “Gabe can be tenacious as a defender, and has worked hard to be a well-rounded offensive weapon.”
All of the varsity newcomers possess abilities to pass, shoot and handle the basketball, the Blazer coach noted.
“I love how coachable this group has shown to be,” Abbott said. “Over the course of the summer and throughout our first weeks of practice, they have responded well to being held to a high standard, and are starting to hold each other accountable.
“This demonstration of investment could be the start of us becoming a team.”
Communication and rebounding will be keys for the Blazers.
“We are going to have to team rebound this year,” Abbott stated. “Our guards are proven rebounders, but our bigs will need to demonstrate on a daily basis that they’re committed to rebounding the basketball.
“We also need to become more vocal on both ends,” he said. “In the game of basketball, the quiet team is typically the losing team.
“With potentially playing six sophomores and two freshmen at the varsity level, we will need to communicate effectively for us to be successful.”
Commitment is another key. The basketball team needs to look no farther than the football team for what can happen with commitment.
“We have discussed that the football team’s success was not an accident,” Abbott said. “It was due to their commitment level. Football was great and basketball could be great, but it will only be great if we invest every day.
“Our goal is to max out our potential,” he continued. “This includes improving every day and becoming a much better team come Christmas than we are currently, and finally playing our best basketball in late February and early March.
“Players have expressed goals privately, and they are very achievable if we are able to max out.”
Moving into a new sectional field that includes Bremen, Central Noble, Churubusco, Fairfield, Prairie Heights and Westview, all capable of cutting down the nets in March, means the Blazers will need to bring effort every time on the court.
With both Eastside and Edgerton, Ohio having extended football seasons, the season-opening contest originally set for Friday has been moved to Monday, Feb. 3. The Blazers will now open the 2019-2020 season at DeKalb Saturday.
