There has been some coaching moves that have taken place recently in the area.
That included an announcement on Tuesday, when East Noble High School activities director Nick David named Ryan Starkel the Knights’ new boys track and field coach on Twitter @NickEDavid.
Starkel replaces Cliff Hannon, who led the East Noble boys for the past six seasons.
Starkel has been an assistant coach for the Knights in cross country and within the track and field programs for the distance runners for several years. He is a physical education teacher at East Noble High School.
Prokop tabbed Eastside boys basketball coach
Fort Wayne media outlets reported the hiring of David Prokop as Eastside’s new boys basketball coach last week.
Prokop replaces Ed Bentley, who led the Blazers to a 34-16 record over the past two seasons. Bentley’s resignation as a teacher was approved by the DeKalb Eastern school board at its June 19 meeting.
Prokop recently was an assistant boys basketball coach and coached unified track and field at Valparaiso High School. He is a Fort Wayne native.
Resignations
• Ethan Marsh’s resignation as West Noble High School’s girls golf coach was approved by the West Noble school board at its meeting on Monday.
Marsh coached the Charger girls golfers for the past two seasons, including his sister Mackensy Mabie to two regional tournament appearances in both campaigns. Marsh is still West Noble’s varsity boys basketball coach.
• Rosten Hamman’s resignation as Angola High School’s boys tennis coach was approved by the MSD of Steuben County Board of Trustees at its May 16 meeting. Hamman led the Hornets for the past two seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.