ANGOLA — For the fourth year in a row, Purdue Extension Steuben County is offering Beekeeping for Beginners in Angola.
Condensed for safety precautions, the usual eight-week series will be offered in just 3 weeks! Experience beekeeping, and learn how to get started with this 3-part series for youth and adults. Register at http://bit.ly/BeginnerBees2021 on or before Feb. 20. The sessions are limited to the first 20 registrants.
“If you have taken the course once already, don’t be bashful about taking it as a refresher,” said Extension Educator Tami Mosier.
The instructors share a wealth of knowledge from their research and experiences.
“Whether you appreciate the health benefits, need something to do in retirement, or are just curious about these little food-pollinating buzzers, we invite you to register,” Mosier said.
The sessions will be held on Saturdays from 1-4:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, March 6 and March 13
The sessions will be held at the Angola Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2013 N. Wayne St.
Instructors are Randy Martin and Chet Gilbert.
The fee to participate is $10 for youth and adults. Current 4-H members are free.
Mosier said people should submit cash or a check in a timely manner to Purdue Extension — Steuben County, 317 S. Wayne St., Suite 1A, Angola, IN 46703.
Registration forms must be completed for each attendee.
Face coverings will be required.
