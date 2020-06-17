Area students named
to Trine University president’s list
ANGOLA — Students from TrineOnline were named to Trine University’s president’s list for the spring 2020 term. To earn president’s list honors, TrineOnline students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Area students named to the list include:
- Suliman Aamer of Topeka, majoring in associate in criminal justice
- Briann Hildenbrand of Huntertown, majoring in applied management
- Patrick Hook of Kendallville, majoring in accounting
TrineOnline allows students to complete associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree at their own pace, in a convenient online setting.
TrineOnline students named to dean’s list
ANGOLA — Students from Trine University’s TrineOnline were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 term. To earn dean’s list honors, TrineOnline students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
The following area students were named to the list:
- Karen Fleisher of Lagrange, majoring in applied management
- Courtney Hanna of Wolcottville, majoring in Psychology, BS
Wolcottville resident named to Berry
College dean’s list
ROME, Georgia — Karis Bachman of Wolcottville was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Berry College. The dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students.
