WASHINGTON — All three members of Congress representing northeast Indiana are praising President Donald Trump for ordering a drone strike that killed Iranian general and terrorist Qassem Soleimani late Thursday.
The slain general mobilized heavily armed militias across the region against the United States and its allies, extending Iran's influence to the Mediterranean, the Associated Press reported.
“Soleimani was a terrible foe of the United States and responsible for thousands of American lives lost. If he is dead, justice has been served. Tehran's next move should be a wise one,” Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, posted on his Facebook page prior to confirmation of Soleimani’s death.
On Twitter, Banks said Soleimani’s death was a victory for the U.S. and a cause for joy in Iran.
“Not only is Soleimani's death a victory for the American people, it is a cause of celebration for the Iranian people who suffer daily under an oppressive, militaristic regime whose mission is to ‘export our revolution to the world,’” Banks tweeted.
Republican Sen. Todd Young issued remarks Friday afternoon:
“Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist mastermind who was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans. Under his command, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps brought death and destruction across the Middle East — and beyond. (Thursday) night, justice was delivered,” Young said in a statement released to news media.
“The President’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran has always been about pushing Iran’s leaders, primarily through economic means, to change their behavior and stop exporting terror around the globe. Iran failed to change, and mass murderer Soleimani met his fate. I hope this strike will finally wake up the Ayatollah and the outlaw regime in Tehran. End the terror and focus on improving the lives of the Iranian people by embracing peace,” Young continued.
“As the Administration considers next steps from here, Congress must be involved in that debate,” Young added.
Only a few Republican members of Congress were informed of the attack in advance, which has angered some members, particularly Democrats.
Indiana’s Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican, also praised the president.
“President Trump made the courageous decision to kill Qassim Suleimani, who was the leader of Iran’s violence against the United States directly responsible for killing American soldiers through IEDs for over a decade and was planning future attacks against Americans throughout the Middle East,” Braun said on Twitter. “Iran has been one of America’s greatest enemies, and I’m proud that President Trump is protecting our country and our allies.”
Banks said on Twitter that many of the injuries to U.S. veterans in Iraq probably could be tied to Soleimani and his Quds force with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
“If you see an Iraq war veteran with an artificial limb (or limbs), there's a pretty good chance Soleimani and his Quds Force can take credit for the maiming. Iran supplied the IEDs that have penetrated so many of our armored vehicles in Iraq,” Banks tweeted.
