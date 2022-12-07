TODAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Westview at NorthWood, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakewood Park at Canterbury, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Bishop Dwenger at East Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Angola at Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Bishop Dwenger, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Luers at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
West Noble at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Trine at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Garrett at Angola, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at South Adams, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Noble at Bellmont, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Leo, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Eastside, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Westview at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Northeast 8 Conference Duals (Day 1 at Huntington North), 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
Stevenson (Md.) at Trine, 7 p.m.
ACHA D3, Trine at Lawrence Tech (Mich.), 7 p.m.
ACHA D2 Men, Trine vs. Michigan in Canton, Mich., 8:30 p.m.
